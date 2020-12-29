STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Group training after 7-day mandatory quarantine for women wrestlers

Published: 29th December 2020 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (File | AFP)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unlike in the past, women wrestlers regrouping at SAI centre in Lucknow on Tuesday can now start group training from the eighth day of their arrival. As per fresh standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Sports Authority of India, athletes don't have to wait for 14 days before starting group training. As per the old SOP, the athletes were free to train individually after serving mandatory seven-day quarantine period, but training in groups was allowed only after two weeks.

"The wrestlers have to take RT-PCR tests on the sixth day of their arrival. The report usually comes between 24 hours to 48 hours, which means they can immediately start training in a group from the eighth day if their reports are negative," Sanjay Saraswat, SAI's executive director, told this daily.

Notably, an eight-member Indian para-badminton team had refused to serve the period (7-day quarantine and 7-day of individual training) at the centre last week. They shifted their base to a private academy in the city terming the quarantine period unusual.

As many as 40 wrestlers and nine support staff were named for the camp. For the first time, the camp will also see wrestlers from non-Olympic weight categories. The camp, which will continue till March 31, will serve a dual purpose as it will not only help wrestlers to train for the upcoming international events but also prepare them for the senior national championship. The women's event is scheduled in Agra on January 30 and 31.

Prominent wrestlers including Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and Anshu Malik, the lone Indian medallist (silver) at the recently-concluded Individual World Cup, will attend the camp. Vinesh Phogat will be the notable absentee as she will be training in Hungary and Poland for the next 40 days.
"These additional seven days of training will help the wrestlers to prepare better especially with the nationals only a month away," added Saraswat. The wrestlers have to produce Covid negative certificates of 96 hours prior to their arrival.

New wrestling hall
Wrestlers presently train at a multi-purpose hall at the centre. However, they will soon start training at a new hall built specifically for the grapplers. "It was expected to be operational by now, but the pandemic delayed its construction. We are expecting it to get ready by January. Once it's complete, the wrestlers will train at this hall," informed the executive director. While the existing hall has four wrestling mats, the new training facility will have six allowing more wrestlers to train simultaneously.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Sakshi Malik SAI
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp