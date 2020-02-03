Home Sport Other

Beating demons, physical and mental

After qualifying for Tokyo Olympics at first event since injury layoff, star javelin thrower Neeraj is confident of good show.

Published: 03rd February 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra is hoping to take part in Diamond League ahead of Olympics

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is worse? An athlete getting injured in their prime or aggravating a wound during rehab, that will further prolong the time on sidelines? Neeraj Chopra would say the latter. Last week, the javelin star announced his return to track in style. With a throw of 87.86m at the ACNW League Meeting in Potchefstroom, Neeraj qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. In what was his first competition in almost one and a half years, the 22-year-old once again showed glimpses of what he is capable of. 

But Neeraj revealed how it could have been achieved sooner. “The biggest problem was right after the surgery. I found it really difficult to get back the range. I was in Mumbai. For 10 days, I was not able to do anything. There were a lot of medicines.

“I used to just sit inside the room because of the pain. Then after some days, I started cycling to strengthen my legs. But that almost cost me. Due to heavy workout, the sweat was dripping on my elbow wound and the stitches were about to come off. That even delayed my comeback to a certain extent,” he told this daily.
Admitting how lonely he felt during recovery, Neeraj said that the most difficult aspect of rehab was to convince himself that he can compete among the best again.

Most of his recovery happened at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar. Sponsored by JSW, Neeraj was grateful for having people like Ishaan Marwaha, his physiotherapist, and the support of the government to help him treat the elbow injury. But a lot more was going on in his head. And to address that, he turned to the man who introduced him to the sport. “I had all the help in the world to treat my injury. But mentally, I had a great man in Jaiveer Singh. He is like a big brother to me. I used to keep talking to him every day and he kept on motivating me.” 

“I was thinking that things will start getting better soon. It was almost one-and-a-half years. I was feeling good while throwing in training. However, my parents were really worried. But injuries are a part of an athlete’s life. Initially, they were very sad. Then I started talking to them and convinced them that things will be alright. Slowly, they also understood. South Africa was my first chance. And I was competing after a long time. The fear that I had in my mind was no longer there. So I went for it and 
I was able to throw 87+,” Neeraj added.   But with a major weight off his shoulders, the 2018 Asian Games champion is now going to take it slow. The target was to qualify for Tokyo at the earliest. Now, he is planning to compete only in top events apart from domestic competitions. “I am expecting a Diamond League invite with this throw. That would be really helpful ahead of Olympics.”

