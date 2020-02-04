Home Sport Other

Odisha hockey players have more potential: Warner Vegt

The hockey players of Odisha have made remarkable growth by building on their power and skill, said Warner van der Vegt, Dutch Technical head of Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Odisha. 

Published: 04th February 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Warner van der Vegt imparting skills to players of NTHA at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Irfana

By Express News Service

Vegt was speaking after a recent visit to Sundargarh, the cradle of hockey, and Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA) here at Kalinga Stadium on Monday. “I had been to Sundargarh district which is a talent pool for Indian Hockey and we will be adding few more players in the academy very soon,” said Vegt.

Vegt was in the Western Odisha district along with Bo Peijs, Programme Director-BHA, as part of the State Government’s Grassroot Hockey Education Programme being conducted jointly with Hockey Academy.The Dutchman of Bovelander Hockey Academy (BHA), Netherlands, who was part of talent scouting programme of NTHA in the initial days rated Odisha players among the world-class.

Sundargarh hockey talents have a lot of potential but they need a professional academy to grow, he said. “The difference between Netherlands, Australia and Odisha talents is here players are more skillful and strong from a young age, but they practice in mud-grounds. If they start playing on synthetic ground the results will be different,” he said. “I am hopeful that Odisha players will dominate the Indian teams in 2028,” added Vegt.

The inmates of NTHA get the opportunity to watch and learn the tricks from international matches at the stadium, Vegt said. “I am excited to see FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup coming here in 2023,” Vegt  said and applauded Odisha Government for promoting different sports in the State giving a chance to young talents to take up sports as career, said Vegt. Currently, NTHA has 25 girls, including 18 from Odisha, and five more will be added to the team shortly. During the Van Der demonstrated some specific hockey tricks to the cadets of NTHA. Bovelander Hockey Academy is the technical partner of NTHA Odisha, said Indian Coach P Laxminarayan.

