PBL: Table toppers fight for top spot

Chennai  Superstarz have had a notable run in the Premier Badminton League this term. Led by veteran Tommy Sugiarto, they currently sit atop the standings with 19 points.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pune 7 Aces’ Rituparna Das stunned World No 16 Zhang Beiwen of Awadhe Warriors on Monday. Pune won 4-1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai  Superstarz have had a notable run in the Premier Badminton League this term. Led by veteran Tommy Sugiarto, they currently sit atop the standings with 19 points. Having already sealed the semifinal spot, they will now be determined to clinch numero uno status when they lock horns with second-placed North Eastern Warriors on Tuesday.

The match promises to be a mouth-watering one as Warriors, who have made semis cut too, have also had a remarkable run and are just a point behind Chennai. Warriors will be banking on World No 10 Michelle Li. The Canadian had beaten world champion, PV Sindhu of Hyderabad Hunters, during their clash a few days ago. And she has continued to make winning a habit.

In the last match against Pune 7 Aces, Li had led from the front to beat Rituparna Das in the Trump Match as Warriors recorded a 5-0 win. Chennai, meanwhile, had beaten Awadhe Warriors in their most recent match. Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and Sugiarto had outplayed their respective opponents, helping Chennai record a 4-3 win.

The responsibility will once rest on Lakshya and Sugiarto, especially in the likely absence of doubles pro Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who could be rested due to ankle injury. Later on Tuesday, defending champions Bengaluru Raptors, who are fifth on the table, will be aiming to join Chennai and Warriors in the semis.

