Home Sport Other

Skipper Rani Rampal strike helps India women's hockey team beat Great Britain 1-0

It was not until the 47th minute when skipper Rani created space in the circle, netting a powerful shot past Britain's goalkeeper.

Published: 04th February 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal (File photo)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: Skipper Rani Rampal struck the solitary goal as the Indian women's hockey team recorded a 1-0 win over Great Britain in its fourth match of the ongoing tour here on Tuesday.

Rani scored the goal in the 47 minute to give Indian the lead and eventually seal the match.

After winning their opening match of the tour against the hosts' development squad, India had suffered two-back-to-back losses to New Zealand.

However, on Tuesday, India played with full gusto as they began the match with a strong attack.

The efforts paid off early as the team earned a PC but could not convert.

But the team continued to play with a structured defence and tight passing, which ensured little room for Britain to counter-attack or create chances to score.

"We created enough chances and now we need to keep working on converting those chances but our defence stood strong through the match which was a good thing," India chief coach, Sjoerd Marijne said.

Ending the first half in a 0-0 stalemate, India made another PC attempt in the third quarter but could not make the opportunity count.

However, the team kept a good line of defence and continued to carry on an aggressive attack.

It was not until the 47th minute when skipper Rani created space in the circle, netting a powerful shot past Britain's goalkeeper.

The 1-0 lead put serious pressure on Britain who eventually could not recover.

"Towards the end of the match, we were under pressure but the team handled it well and even ensured a goal. The win is good for a morale boost but for me it's all about the performance and I see we can grow and become more dominant and calmer on the ball," Marijne said.

"We now need to ensure fast recover in order to be ready for tomorrow's match," he added.

The two teams will clash again on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rani Rampal Great Britain women hockey team India
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp