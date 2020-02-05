Home Sport Other

House of Lords nod for India’s plans

Game on. In a big boost for India, UK’s House of Lords has backed the country’s proposal to  host shooting and archery events for 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Published: 05th February 2020

Archery

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Game on. In a big boost for India, UK’s House of Lords has backed the country’s proposal to  host shooting and archery events for 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Last year, Indian Olympic Committee (IOA)  had threatened to boycott the Birmingham Games after it was formally announced in June that shooting and archery would be dropped from the 2022 programme.

However, after a meeting in Munich between ISSF president Vladimir Lisin and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Dame Louise Martin last December, it was agreed that India would host the shooting competitions. The decision was also backed by both the Government of India and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). According to the proposal, the medals won during the said competitions would be counted in the standings. World records would also be taken into account.

While the bid proposal is yet to be formally accepted, it was endorsed by UK House of Lords on Monday. Multiple speakers requested the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to ensure that the proposal is accepted by CGF. “The government welcomes Indian Olympic Association’s statement on confirming that India  will take part in the games,” Baroness Diana Barran, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for DCMS, said in her summation address.

“The government also welcomes the proposal from India to CGF for additional events in the sports of shooting and archery. CGF is currently discussing this proposal with its membership and following this, it will inform India of its decision,” she added. When queried if shooting will be made a compulsory sport at CWG in the future, Barran said that she will pass on the matter to the minister of sports in House of Commons.CGF is currently weighing the proposal and will hold a meeting on February 21 and 22 to decide the fate of the sport.

