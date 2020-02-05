Home Sport Other

Rule violation charge against equestrian federation in world body

There has been increased political and government interference in the governance and management of the EFI, which is detrimental to the sport in the country, alleges the representation.

Published: 05th February 2020

The development doesn’t augur well for Indian equestrian athletes ahead of Tokyo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A representation accusing the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) of non-compliance and persistent breaches of the governing regulations and statutes has been filed with the international federation (FEI). Filed on behalf of the Rajasthan Equestrian Association, it alleges that the EFI has been violating governing regulations of not only the FEI, but also the Olympic Charter.

“The provisions of the FEI statutes, and rules and regulations, as well as the Olympic Charter mandate political neutrality and prevention of political and government interference in the functioning of the governing organisation. The EFI is mandated to abide by these provisions. Therefore, the EFI is bound to ensure political neutrality and prevent political and government interference in its functioning,” read the representation. 

There has been increased political and government interference in the governance and management of the EFI, which is detrimental to the sport in the country, alleges the representation. “The preamble of EFI statues clearly states that it is run with the support of the Indian Army. EFI is dealt with by the executive committee comprising 22 members. Imperatively, the committee, at present, predominantly consisted of Army officials, who hold posts of office-bearers within the governing structure of the EFI.

They are employees of the Indian government. Due to the prevalent structure and system of governance, there has been a lot of undue influence that has been exerted by the Indian Army as well as the Indian government on the functioning of EFI, which has adversely affected the growth and development of the sport in India.”

The representation adds that the election and nomination of the EFI president is routinely conducted in an undemocratic manner and in violation of the principles of autonomy and fair elections as it is customary for the Quartermaster General (QMG) of the Indian Army to be the de facto EFI president. It also highlighted that the existing statutes allow EFI to grant membership to individuals, clubs and army units, thereby giving it advantage during polls. The representation requested the FEI to refer the matter to the Legal, Audit and Compliance Committee. “If the EFI is found to be in violation, provide it with requisite time to take remedial steps. And if it fails to take corrective measures, suspend the body as a national federation.”

