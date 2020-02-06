Now, RFI secretary objects to polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) threatened to form an ad-hoc committee to run the Rowing Federation of India (RFI), Girish J Phadnis, who is the RFI secretary general has written to election officer K Ramu asking him to not proceed with re-elections.

“There are a great many issues that have been noticed in the election process starting from the notice to the names in the Electoral College of RFI. I would not wish to go through the same at this point till clarity is obtained from Ministry/Secretary Sports/IOA of the status of this nomination and election process which is flawed. As of this time, I shall await instruction as we have once again gone against the very essence of good governance by you declaring the Electoral College,” the letter said.

However, election officer Ramu responded saying that Phadnis’ concerns were vague. “Till 4th, you never raised any objections to the election process. Now suddenly you have started making unwarranted statements and without reasons, stated it is flawed. It is rather strange on your part to now make allegations belatedly with some motives.

This is really unfortunate on your part to say the least,” Ramu said in reply. Interestingly, Phadnis contested for the post of president along with Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and Lt Gen Harpal Singh in the nullified elections that took place on December 6th. He is continuing as the secretary general after those elections were nullified.

Meetings over efi, igu recognition

The sports ministry held a meeting with the Equestrian Federation of India and Indian Golf Union officials at the SAI premises in New Delhi on Wednesday. An EFI delegation led by its president Lt General R Gopal met the Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to discuss its recognition issue over not following the 2011 sports code. It is learnt that the ministry has asked them to furnish details of memberships and state associations to have a look into the sports code violation issue. However, since the matter is sub-judice in Delhi High Court, the ministry is preferring to wait and watch. As far as IGU is concerned, the ministry has not committed nor taken any decision on its recognition. The IGU’s recognition expired towards the end of last year.