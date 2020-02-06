Virus concern for women shuttlers

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There's paranoia over coronavirus at present, and understandably so. That seems to have affected the Indian badminton team as well. With the Badminton Asia Team Championships set to begin soon in the Philippines, there are concerns within the camp. It has been learnt that some women shuttlers are a worried bunch and are not keen on heading to Manila.

The deadly virus, which has been termed a public health emergency by the WHO, has claimed over 490 lives in China, where it originated. It has reportedly affected over 24,000 people globally. And the first fatality due to the virus outside China occurred in the Philippines just a few days ago.

“I haven’t received any kind of formal mail but I have heard that there are a number of women shuttlers who are not interested,” Ajay Singhania, Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary, told this daily when queried about the concerns.

The BAI had recently announced a 17-member squad for said competition which is set to begin on February 11. The team includes the likes of B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, to name a few. While the men’s te­am comprises of seasoned st­ars, the women’s side, comprising of eight members, include upcoming talent like Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap and Gayatri Gopichand.

Soon after hearing the concerns, Ajay said that he had gotten in touch with Badminton Asia Confederation (BAC). “I had sent a mail to Badminton Asia (BAC) secretary general Moosa Nashid informing about our concerns. He replied to my mail saying ‘there’s no problem and the Government of Philippines is keen to host the competition’. BWF and BAC both have both assured us they’ll take care of our shuttlers.”

Despite assurances from the parent body and BAC, the national governing body is taking no risks and wants to have a detailed discussion before deciding whether to go or not. “Everyone is worried about it in the country at present. We don’t want to take any type of risk. I shall have discussions with the president and also coach Pullela Gopichand and then we shall make a final call.”

While there are apprehensions, the tournament is of importance as the participants can garner points as part of the qualification process for the Tokyo Olympics. Doubles ace Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said that the men are keen on putting up a strong show in Manila. “From what I know, everyone in the men’s section is willing to go. We have a strong team and it’s a good chance to put up a strong show,” he said.

Squad: Men: B Sai Praneeth, K Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun. Women: Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat, Shikha Gautam, Rutuparna Panda and K Maneesha.