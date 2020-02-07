Manikandan stars in inter-collegiate T20 meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-round display by PS Manikandan (100 n.o; 5/8) paved the way for Kongu Arts and Science College to hammer Dr Ambedkar Govt Law College, Chennai by 158 runs in the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial inter-collegiate T20 tournament, organised by Guru Nanak College. India international and Chennai Super Kings player Ambati Rayudu inaugurated the tournament.

Brief scores: Guru Nanak B 162/9 in 20 ovs bt Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology 92/8 in 20 ovs. Guru Nanak A 175/6 in 20 ovs (D Anchit 60;

V Mohit Shrivatsav 3/28) bt IIT 60/9 in 20 ovs. Christ College 160/5 in 20 ovs (SS Sanchu 55, Rohit Vijayan 59) bt Mar Gregorious 76 in 19.5 ovs (GB Vijin 3/6).

RKM Vivekananda 171/7 in 20 ovs (P Praveen Kumar 65, A Muhammd Adnan Khan 41) bt St Paul’s 125/9 in 19 ovs. Bishop Hebar 127/9 in 20 ovs (V Vignesh 41, Chaninth Nadeish 39; G Kishan 3/26) lost to Pachaiyappa’s 130/3 in 18.3 ovs (AS Santosh 56, Sanjay Srinivas 53 n.o).

Sree Kerala Varma 145/5 in 20 ovs (N Anil 102 n.o) lost to KS Rangasami CoT 146/1 in 15 ovs (Rajkumar 87). Kongu Arts and Science 212/0 in 20 ovs (Karventhan 102 n.o, PS Manikandan 100 n.o) bt Dr Ambedkar Govt Law College, Chennai 54 in 13.2 ovs (PS Manikandan 5/8, M Tamil Selvan 3/12).

TN women lose

Shivi Pandey’s unbeaten 40 helped Chhattisgarh thrash Tamil Nadu by seven wickets in the BCCI women’s U-23 one-dayers. In another match, Uttarakhand beat Saurashtra by 71 runs. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 104 in 49.4 ovs lost to Chhattisgarh 105/3 in 27.4 ovs (Shivi Pandey 40 n.o). Uttarakhand 167/9 in 50 ovs (Jyoti Giri 64) bt Saurashtra 96/7 in 50 ovs. Tripura 83 in 44.3 ovs (Suman Meena 3/16, Simran Choudhary 3/12) lost to Ra­jasthan 85/0 in 24 ovs (Ayushi Garg 43 n.o). Jasper excels J Jasper Benjamin’s 77 propelled Kancheepuram to beat Salem by seven wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-district U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Salem 220 & 166 lost to Kancheepuram 215 & 173/3 in 36.3 ovs (J Jasper Benjamin 77, R Yash 41). Raghav, Benny shine Half-centuries by KV Raghav (70) and Benny Hinn (92) helped VMCA defeat Elite Super Giants by 85 runs in the final of the Elite CA U-12 inter-academy tournament. Brief scores: VMCA 255/5 in 30 ovs (KV Raghav 70, Benny Hinn 92) bt Elite Super Giants 170/3 in 30 ovs (Yeswanth 86). Special awards: Player of the series: KV Raghav (VMCA). Best batsman:

Benny Hinn (VMCA). Mixed outing for FC Madras

It was a day of mixed results for FC Madras in their double-header against Great Goals in the sub-junior (U-13) and junior (U-15) categories of the Hero League 2019- 2020, Chennai Zone, at FC Madras Arena, Thoraipakkam on Thursday. The U-13 boys posted a 6-0 win. But the U-15 boys lost 1-2 to Great Goals.