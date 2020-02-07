Home Sport Other

Manikandan stars in inter-collegiate T20 meet

All-round display by PS Manikandan (100 n.o; 5/8) paved the way for Kongu Arts and Science College to hammer Dr Ambedkar Govt Law  College.

KV Raghav scored 70 for VMCA

KV Raghav scored 70 for VMCA.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-round display by PS Manikandan (100 n.o; 5/8) paved the way for Kongu Arts and Science College to hammer Dr Ambedkar Govt Law  College, Chennai by 158 runs in the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial inter-collegiate T20 tournament, organised by Guru Nanak College. India international and Chennai Super Kings player Ambati Rayudu inaugurated the tournament.

Brief scores: Guru Nanak B 162/9 in 20 ovs bt Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology 92/8 in 20 ovs. Guru Nanak A 175/6 in 20 ovs  (D Anchit 60;

V Mohit Shrivatsav 3/28) bt IIT 60/9 in 20 ovs. Christ College 160/5 in 20 ovs (SS Sanchu 55, Rohit Vijayan 59) bt Mar  Gregorious 76 in 19.5 ovs (GB Vijin 3/6).

RKM Vivekananda 171/7 in 20 ovs (P Praveen Kumar 65, A Muhammd Adnan Khan 41) bt St  Paul’s 125/9 in 19 ovs. Bishop Hebar 127/9 in 20 ovs (V Vignesh 41, Chaninth Nadeish 39; G Kishan 3/26)  lost to Pachaiyappa’s 130/3 in  18.3 ovs (AS Santosh 56, Sanjay Srinivas 53 n.o).

Sree Kerala Varma 145/5 in 20 ovs (N Anil 102 n.o) lost to KS Rangasami CoT 146/1 in  15 ovs (Rajkumar 87). Kongu Arts and Science 212/0 in 20 ovs (Karventhan 102 n.o, PS Manikandan 100 n.o) bt Dr Ambedkar Govt Law  College, Chennai 54 in 13.2 ovs (PS Manikandan 5/8, M Tamil Selvan 3/12).

TN women lose

Shivi Pandey’s unbeaten 40 helped Chhattisgarh thrash Tamil Nadu by seven wickets in the BCCI women’s U-23 one-dayers. In another match, Uttarakhand beat Saurashtra by 71 runs. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 104 in 49.4 ovs lost to Chhattisgarh 105/3 in 27.4 ovs (Shivi Pandey 40 n.o). Uttarakhand 167/9  in 50 ovs (Jyoti Giri 64) bt Saurashtra 96/7 in 50 ovs. Tripura 83 in 44.3 ovs (Suman Meena 3/16, Simran Choudhary  3/12) lost to Ra­jasthan 85/0 in 24 ovs (Ayushi Garg 43 n.o). Jasper excels J Jasper Benjamin’s 77 propelled Kancheepuram to beat Salem by seven wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-district U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Salem 220 & 166 lost to Kancheepuram 215 & 173/3 in 36.3 ovs (J Jasper Benjamin 77, R Yash 41). Raghav, Benny shine Half-centuries by KV Raghav (70) and Benny Hinn (92) helped VMCA defeat Elite Super Giants by 85 runs in the final of the Elite CA U-12  inter-academy tournament. Brief scores: VMCA 255/5 in 30 ovs (KV Raghav 70, Benny Hinn 92) bt Elite Super Giants 170/3 in 30 ovs (Yeswanth 86). Special awards: Player of the series:  KV Raghav (VMCA). Best batsman: 
Benny Hinn (VMCA).  Mixed outing for FC Madras  

It was a day of mixed results for FC Madras in their double-header against Great Goals in the sub-junior (U-13) and junior (U-15) categories of the Hero League 2019- 2020, Chennai Zone, at FC Madras Arena, Thoraipakkam on Thursday. The U-13 boys posted a 6-0 win. But the U-15 boys lost 1-2 to Great Goals.

