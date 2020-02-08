Home Sport Other

After Dutch success, India hopeful of maintaining momentum against Belgium

A confident Indian team will be hopeful of maintaining their winning habit in the Hockey Pro League when they face Belgium on Saturday. 

India train on the eve of their first match against Belgium | IRFANA

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A confident Indian team will be hopeful of maintaining their winning habit in the Hockey Pro League when they face Belgium on Saturday. The Indians will likely be trying out a new combination of players. “We had a week-long rest and after that, we spent qu­ality time in practice over the last two weeks,” said India co­ach Graham Reid. “The team is well charged to face the visitors. Any day, any team can lose or win, but we will play to win against Belgium. They have developed themselves as a confident team now. They deserve to be World No 1.”

“The secret of our success is our winning mentality. The best way to dominate your opponent is by scoring first and putting pressure on them. We need to play according to our game plan. We can not change the way our opponent will play but we can change our plan accordingly. A few new combinati­ons are likely to be introduced,” added Reid. While Reid sounded confident that the team had done their homework properly, there is only so much he can do once the match starts. It’s up to the players to implement the gameplan and against a top team like Belgium, there is very little room for error. 

“The team is confident,” said captain Manpreet Singh. “It’s all about how we play on the ground. Belgium is a good team and we must give fewer chances to them. On the other hand, whenever we get a chance to enter their D area, we will try to score a goal or create a penalty corner.” “Our defensive line played a brilliant hockey during the match against the Netherlands. I am confident that our team will play with the same vigour while we face Belgium on Saturday. In the Pro League, we are going to face the same teams whom we are going at the Tokyo Olympics. This tournament will give us a chance to learn and make corrections,” added Manpreet.  

Belgium coach Shane McLeod too did not sound short on confidence. “The Kalinga Stadium is a home away from home for us,” he said. “We have won eight out of the ten matches we played here. We started our Pro league campaign in a positive manner by scripting wins against Australia and New Zealand.”
After Belgium, India will host Australia here on February 21 and 22. They will then leave for Germany for matches on April 25 and 26.

