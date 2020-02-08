Mantra before Games: Acclimatise & prosper

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Olympic Games in Tokyo might provide a unique experience for Indian athletes. In their endeavour to help athletes perform better at the Olympics scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, all stakeholders — sports ministry, Sports Authority of India, National Sp­o­rts Federations and the Indian Olympic Association — are working out plans provide an atmosphere that is not alien. The sports ministry is committed to providing all necessary help to NSFs so that the athletes get adequate acclimatisation.

In a novel concept, the archers will be hosted by a city. The Indian government and the IOA entered into an understanding with the local administration of Kurobe, that would be hosting the archers — the men’s team and one woman archer who have qualified until now, along with the support staff. Besides giving facilities for free, the administration has also assured free pickup and drop from the airport and venue to hotel as well as interpreters.

Except for accommodation, everything will be taken care of by the local administration. The wind and weather conditi­ons have been factored in while zeroing in on the pre-Games venue. The MoU was signed in October last year. Sports Secretary RS Julaniya confirmed that such an arrangement has been reached with Kurobe officials. “The host city has been very cooperative and has agreed to host the archery team for the Olympics,” he said. The team will go well in advance to acclimatise. Even for para-athletes, the government is looking at a university near Tokyo.

The weightlifting pre-Games venue has also been decided. This will be in collaboration with the Nippon Sports Science University in Tokyo. This too at a nominal fee of 1200 yen (`784) per day for accommodation and using their facilities. Though they wanted as many venues in Japan, because a lot of other nations have already booked venues in the country, some federations are looking for options outside. Neighbouring South Korea seems to be the preferred country outside Japan. Interestingly, no venue in coronavirus-affected China has been shortlisted or identified.

Olympic-bound shooters ha­ve more or less confirmed Changwon in South Korea as th­eir pre-Games venue. Not just because of acclimatisation but also because of Japan’s strange and stringent gun laws that allow no more than 800 rounds of bullets in the country. The table tennis contingent too would be stationed in South Korea before descending on Tokyo. The athletics contingent could be going to Daegu, also in South Korea. However, the Athletics Federation of India is yet to confirm the venue. The boxing team is looking at facilities in Hiroshima. However, the wrestlers and the hockey teams would be going to the Games directly.

“Our objective was to make the athletes feel at home and for that, we have taken such initiatives,” explained Julaniya. “We have been working with the Indian diaspora and the Indian Embassy very closely. The embassy is quite active and the diaspora very helpful. We have even asked people from India residing in Japan to come and watch the Games so that there is support for the team.” The ministry is working in close coordination with the IOA and the NSFs. “We have told them that all possible help will be extended for the sake of the athletes.”A delegation of all stakeholders, including JSW and OGQ representatives, were involved in finalising these venues.