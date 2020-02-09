Home Sport Other

Gopichand receives honourable mention of IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Lifetime Achievement Awards is an initiative of the IOC Athletes' Entourage Commission to recognise outstanding achievements and contributions a coach.

Indian badminton national coach Pullela Gopichand (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has received an honourable mention in the male category of the prestigious 2019 International Olympic Committee's Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of role he played in the development of the game in the country.

"I am pleased to inform you that an Honourable Mention is being awarded to Mr Pullela Gopichand for the male category of the 2019 IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards," the IOC Athletes' and Entourage Commissions said in a statement.

"The Panel wish to recognise his efforts in the development of Badminton in India, his efforts in supporting athletes across sports and his contribution to the Olympic Movement."

The IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards is an initiative of the IOC Athletes' Entourage Commission to recognise outstanding achievements and contributions a coach has made to develop and encourage athletes in line with the Olympic values in summer or winter Olympic sports.

Olympic athletes as well as IOC Members, IOC Athletes' Entourage Commission members, Summer and Winter International Federations, National Olympic Committees and continental associations can nominate candidates.

The nominees can be active or retired, and a coach in either an Olympic summer or winter sport.

