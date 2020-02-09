Home Sport Other

Premier Badminton League: Pune 7 Aces' Kazumasa Sakai stuns Sai Praneeth in second semi-final

Sai Praneeth had also lost his solitary meeting on the BWF World Tour to world number 73 Sakai.

Published: 09th February 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kazumasa Sakai (Photo | Twitter_

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Kazumasa Sakai stunned World Championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth 15-11, 15-13 as the Pune 7 Aces clashed with defending champions Bengaluru Raptors in the second semi-final at the Premier Badminton League here on Saturday.

Sai Praneeth had lost his solitary meeting on the BWF World Tour to world number 73 Sakai and it looked to be heading the same way when he squandered 11-8 advantage as the Japanese started injecting more pace and power into his shots.

Sakai displayed tremendous resilience and courage under pressure to take seven points in a row and sneak out the first game 15-11 in a remarkable turnaround.

His net rushes put the world No. 11 in a spot of bother as the lower-ranked Japanese shuttler inched ahead to 8-4 in the second game and kept that momentum going to lead 11-8.

Sai Praneeth showed his intent of coming back when he started finding the lines and closed the gap to just one point at 10-11.

The India No.1 saved a match point with a smash but Sakai held off the surging Sai to complete the big upset.

In the other men's singles match of the day, world No.131 Mithun Manjunath of Pune put up a gallant effort against world No.39 Brice Leverdez in their first-ever encounter.

Leverdez pulled through ultimately 15-14, 9-15, 15-6 but not before surviving a scare from the rising star who came to the PBL riding on the confidence of winning a Senior Ranking Tournament in Bangalore.

Manjunath's smashes did the talking for half of the first game with him building an 8-6 lead before Leverdez rebounded.

Manjunath saved a game point in a tense ending to the game only to see the Raptors ace take it 15-14.

An error-prone Leverdez completely lost his way in the second game as he kept dumping his smashes into the net but was able to find his firepower once the match moved into the decider.

Although Manjunath remained on his heels, the former world No.19 slowly separated himself from his young opponent to go up 8-5.

In his haste to get quick points, Manjunath kept making errors.

The Frenchman's stubborn defense also did not help the youngster to make any comeback into the match as he raced away to 12-6 before Leverdez notched up his fourth win on the trot.

Earlier, Pune began the tie with a solid display in their Trump match.

World champion Hendra Setiawan and world No.

10 Chirag Shetty's sizzling partnership has been the backbone of the Aces' success this season and they put up yet another brilliant show of power and precision to beat Bengaluru's Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro 15-12, 15-10.

It was the sixth victory for the pair in seven appearances for Pune this season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kazumasa Sakai Premier Badminton League PBL Sai Praneeth
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp