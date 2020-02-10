Home Sport Other

Advantage Chauhan after red card for Raja panel, appeal in court likely

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) elections saga took a dramatic turn on Sunday. 

Published: 10th February 2020 10:05 AM

AICF president PR Venketrama Raja, Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) elections saga took a dramatic turn on Sunday. Returning officer FMI Kalifulla rejected the candidature of the entire panel headed by AICF president PR Venketrama Raja for a technical error in filing nominations. 

If this stands, candidates from the faction led by secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan will win unopposed when elections take place in Hyderabad on February 23. Retired Justice Kalifulla was appointed returning officer by a division bench of the Madras HC after the two sides called elections in different cities on different dates. After scrutinising the 30 nominations, Kalifulla ruled that 23 have violated the national sports code by not filing their nominations in person. This includes all 15 from the Raja panel, including him and RM Dongre, the aspirant for the secretary’s post from this group.

AICF president PR
Venketrama Raja

Saying that a candidate “should file his nomination paper personally by handing it ov­er to the Returning Officer”, Kalifulla ruled that the “candid­ature of the following persons for different posts having failed to comply with the mandatory re­­quirement of para 6.4 (of the sp­orts code), they cannot be he­l­d to be validly nominated candidates.” The matter is set to reach the court again. “I can’t say which court at the moment, but we will definitely challenge this decision,” said Dongre. “It’s a technical glitch and not a massive one at that. We went to him (Kalifulla) to submit nominations on January 30. On that day, the nominations were not received. I don’t think nominations can be cancelled en bloc for this reason.” They can go to the same division bench or the Supreme Court.

Although the candidatures of eight members of the Chauhan section were also cancelled, they have valid nominations for the key posts. These include Ajay Patel, Chauhan and Naresh Sharma, who are fighting for the posts of president, secretary and treasurer, respectively. Anticipating more court battle, they are treating this as victory nonetheless.

“If things stay the way they are at the moment, I will be elected secretary unopposed on February 23,” said Chauhan.

Asked about rivals taking the legal route, he said the returning officer’s decision should be final. “The court appointed the returning officer to conduct elections. I’m not sure whether his decisions can be chall­e­n­g­ed. Or even if they are, whether they should be overturned.”

