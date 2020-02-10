Home Sport Other

Pakistan athletes abandon training in China, return home after coronavirus outbreak

Arshad Nadeem, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, said that they were scheduled to train in China under Chinese coaches till February 28.

Published: 10th February 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Image for representation   (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Five Pakistani athletes abandoned their training programme in China's top-notch facility and returned home soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

They were preparing for a few upcoming tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics.

China has been forced to cancel or put off a host of sporting events due to the coronavirus epidemic, from suspending all football matches in the country to postponing the first badminton tournament of the 2020 world tour season.

Arshad Nadeem, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, said that they were scheduled to train in China under Chinese coaches till February 28.

"After the virus broke out there was so much panic and fear in China that we decided to return home immediately.

We contacted the Pakistan Athletics Federation and they arranged for us to come back immediately," Nadeem said.

The deadly disease's epicentre is the city of Wuhan in Central China's Hubei province.

Mahboob Ali, Samiullah, Aziz ur Rehman and Muhammad Naeem were in China for a special training program arranged by the Chinese government.

Pakistan Athletics Federation president Akram Sahi said that they were aware of the problems the athletes could have faced, prompting the body to bring them back on the first available flight.

"Arshad has qualified for the javelin throw event in the Olympics and we will now send him to some European country to continue his training with foreign coaches," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics coronavirus Pakistan athletes
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp