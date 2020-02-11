Home Sport Other

Bowing to speaking softly, Indian athletes for Olympics to get lessons on Japanese etiquette

The athletes will be given lessons on how to behave in public places.

Published: 11th February 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Izumi Egami (in pic), a visiting professor at the University of Tsukuba

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: HASHI (chopsticks). O-jigi. Yumi. Daiky. Hanky. (different kinds of bows). These are some of the words that are common in Japan. For a Japanese, nothing is more revered than the country’s etiquette that is based on traditional values and age-old customs. It is an integral part of their day-to-day life. These manners are ingrained and for someone visiting Japan, it might be a daunting challenge.

In a novel gesture, the sports ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), in collaboration with the Indian diaspora, have decided to host a two-day programme to impart lessons on Japanese etiquette to the Olympic-bound Indian athletes. 

Come February 27 (Delhi) and 29 (Patiala), a delegation from the University of Tsukuba will teach Indian athletes the nuances of basic manners and practice in Japan. Izumi Egami (in pic), a visiting professor at the University of Tsukuba, open course ware, specialising on hospitality and global manners, and Randeep Rakwal, another professor at the same university, will form part of the delegation. 

The athletes will be given lessons on how to behave in public places. The athletes will be taught to be polite as it is considered an art there. Lessons will also be given on how seniors need to be respected. In Japan, listening is important and it’s considered bad manners to shout or talk loud in public places as well as eating while walking. They will also receive a crash course on the techniques of bowing and how to reply to greetings.   

‘How to behave’ manual 
The Japanese contingent is expected to give lessons on how to behave in public places, especially for those who will be checking in early. This applies to the archery team who will be hosted by Kurube city. Besides this, they will also be taught how to use and place chopsticks properly. 

