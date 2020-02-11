Positives aplenty, but far from best

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The only statistic that matter will say that India, in effect, drew Belgium. After beating them 2-1 on Saturday, they lost 2-3 on Sunday. But one look at the numbers — the ‘process’, the word that is the go-to word for all elite coaches — reveal something greater. For example, on Saturday, Belgium were unlucky to lose. They had 24 shots to India’s six, 40 circle penetrations to India’s 18, 70% pass accuracy to India’s 58% and 13 penalty corners to India’s four.

On Sunday, the numbers flipped. Even though Graham Reid’s men lost, they had more circle penetrations (28 to 19), penalty corners (three to one) and shots (12 to nine). It’s why Belgium coach Shane McLeod quipped that India played better on Sunday. Reid agreed. “Hockey is a funny sport,” he said. What the Australian was suggesting was that Belgium played better on Saturday but lost while India were the better team on Sunday but lost.

However, over the two legs, the Red Lions showed why they are the best. They attacked at will, pulled the hosts’ defense and midfield apart on numerous occasions and showed Reid that the work he is doing still has a few miles to go.For one, the space that was available in the middle of the park will be a concern. Every time Belgium attacked, the World No 4’s midfielders did little to stem the tide.

The tackles and interceptions, that shone against The Netherlands last month, were a fraction too late. Another problem area was the defence. Take Harmanpreet Singh’s moment of madness for example. With the match tied 2-2 in the second quarter, the defender tried to play a cross-field ball along the backline but it went straight to a Belgian stick. Five seconds later, it was 3-2. Game. Set. Match.

“Today (Sunday) was a performance we can repeat,” Reid said later. “We created opportunities — that’s what we have to do. We gifted them two goals which you can’t. We just need to execute when we create opportunities; put them in the goal. Last night (Saturday) we were strong in defence. Tonight we didn’t do it up front.”

Now for the positives. Belgium may have brought the artistry and the technical brilliance but India were resilient. They held firm under pressure and stayed true to Reid’s emphasis on playing an attacking brand of hockey. But the biggest plus from the first four matches of the year is the form of custodian PR Sreejesh. On Saturday, Belgium may have bypassed the midfield easily but the veteran refused to be charitable in one of his finest displays of recent times. No 2, Krishan Pathak, too played the role of understudy to perfection.

“Great to see Krishan playing well and Sreejesh too... both keepers played really well. Both players now have good experience of tough encounters. It is hard to buy that experience,” Reid said. In an Olympic year, the Pro League, most coaches have opined, will be used as a sort of exercise to fine-tune their sides. On the evidence of the first four games, India will perhaps be a touch happy as to how they fared against two of the world’s top three. Their next assignment — against World No 2 Australia on February 21 and 22 — will offer more light as to where they stand five months before Japan.