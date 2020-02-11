Home Sport Other

President-secretary tussle not good for IOA

Top officials must stop this before things swing out of control in important year for India’s Olympic athletes
 

IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary-general Rajeev Mehta.

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

The Olympic year brings in opportunities for all stakeholders associated with Olympic sport. Among them, the one to gain most is the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) — the organisation that liaises with the International Olympic Committee and the host organisers to send entries. It provides them a platform to bid for lucrative sponsorships and associate partners — both short and long term.In an ideal world, with less than six months to go for the Games, the IOA should be assisting athletes and national sports federations to prepare and perform at the Olympics and not be embroiled in public spats involving the bosses.

It is disheartening to see a letter of discontent from IOA president Narinder Batra addressed to secretary-general Rajeev Mehta. It’s not about the language, but the strained relationship between two top officials. An indication perhaps, that the house is divided. Or if not divided, on the brink of it, something that will weaken the organisation. There have been speculation and silent whispers over the last six months in the IOA corridors about the differences, but it was not until the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) was dragged into an unnecessary controversy of de-recognition. What the IOA was doing with the RFI was interfering, which they cannot. Ideally, the matter should have been referred to the executive council and then to the house. 

In a stern letter dated February 10, the IOA president set aside a letter sent by the secretary-general to RFI president that the February 22 elections should be stalled as the body lost its recognition from February 1. It also annulled forming an ad hoc committee as instructed by the sports ministry on January 22.

All the while, the ministry has been maintaining that the government doesn’t interfere in affairs of NSFs and recognition is contingent on complying with the sports code.

Let’s leave RFI aside for now. Disturbing is the part of the letter saying that the secretary-general agreed to a meeting on February 4 and February 7, but did not turn up on February 10. Since the last date of nominations is February 11, the president allowed the elections to be held on February 22, as per schedule. He also appointed Basketball Federation of India chief K Govindraj as observer. He is within his rights to do so. Many believe the secretary-general should not have sent letters to the RFI president without the president’s approval. Leave out the argument about the right and wrong too.

More perturbing is the secretary-general avoiding a meeting with the president (as written in the letter). It points to a breakdown of trust. This doesn’t augur well for the IOA. This could lead to a division of the house.

The loyalties of NSFs will be tested. Worse still, if a letter goes from the secretary-general again, will an NSF trust it? Since a power tussle seems to be brewing, it needs to be seen how the senior IOA functionaries deal with it. A timely intervention will save the IOA from more humiliation. It’s only the beginning.

