Bookie Sanjiv Chawla, accused in 2000 match-fixing scandal, extradited to India
The 50-year-old British national, accompanied by a crime branch team from London, reached IGI Airport this morning, a senior officer said.
Published: 13th February 2020 12:12 PM | Last Updated: 13th February 2020 12:49 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Sanjiv Chawla, a key accused in the match-fixing scandal involving former South African cricket team captain Hansie Cronje in 2000, was extradited from the UK on Thursday, Delhi Police said.
He is likely to be taken to the crime branch office for questioning, he added.