Home Sport Other

Coronavirus has international table tennis events in a bind

World body sends mail to players informing them they are monitoring developments, Asia Cup postponement has Sharath worried

Published: 13th February 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus: A medical personnel wearing a protective suit checks his mask as he waits in Hong Kong. (Photo| AFP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The spread of the coronavirus might affect a swathe of upcoming international table tennis events including the World Team Championships, slated for South Korea from March 22-29. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has sent mails to the players that the tournament will go ahead as planned but they are keeping an eye on the situation.

A Sharath Kamal

“They sent a mail saying the tournament will go ahead but we will know for sure in a week or two,” A Sharath Kamal, one of the players who received the ITTF mail, told this daily. As it stands, there is uncertainty on one of the two Olympic qualifiers for the Asian region. Scheduled to be held between April 6 and 12, it’s a route through which the likes of Sharath or G Sathiyan will hope to qualify.

“That is another tournament whose fate is not clear at the moment,” the 37-year-old said. Most of the big ITTF events between now and the Olympics are slated for Asia because the Games are going to be held in Tokyo. But with new cases cropping up, a wait and watch approach has been adopted.
One meet that has been indefinitely postponed is the Asia Cup, due in Hainan later this month. “That was an opportunity for me to pick up some ranking points which could have helped my qualification push. Now, I don’t know. I have written to the ITTF asking if it’s possible to host the event somewhere in the Middle East in April, let’s see,” said Sharath.

If India had qualified for the Olympics through the team qualifier in Portugal last month, players could have sat out a few of these events. But having failed to do that, they will have an eye on these. In fact, Sharath has been forced to change his travel plans to play in more tournaments in a bid to up his rankings. “Next week I will play the Hungary Open, which wasn’t a part of my original schedule. After that I will be in Oman.”

A few Chinese players have also sent their entries to be part of the draw but Sharath is relaxed about the situation. “There were a few messages at the German Open asking us to not shake hands and avoid spending time with them and so on.” Meanwhile, in a bid to help Chinese players, the Qatar Table Tennis Association has come forward to house 29 members of their national team.

SIKKI NOT OVERLY CONCERNED

Some of India’s leading women’s badminton players will be back in action at the Spain Masters, a World Tour 300 event. They skipped the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships in the Philippines because of the virus threat. N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, who will be seen in action in Barcelona, will meet the Chinese pair of Lu Chen and Ya Xu in the opening round. “Yeah, I saw the draw,” Reddy said. “While my family is concerned, I don’t think it’s a problem. There is going to be screening at the airport and all that. I don’t think it will be an issue.” With European Union member states considering increased travel restrictions for all persons who have been to China recently, there is also the possibility of a no show, but Reddy hasn’t heard about it from the Badminton World Federation (BWF). However, BWF, in a statement last week, said players from China will not be banned because of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
virus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Sharath Kamal Table Tennis Indian paddlers
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp