Home Sport Other

Mission Olympic Cell clears Rs 1.3 crore for athletes training in Olympic year

The Rs 1.3 crore grant has been cleared for athletes' training across seven disciplines including athletics, shooting and parasports.

Published: 13th February 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj's request for 'swimming equipment, financial assistance for club, coach, other fee payments' have been approved.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of Sports Authority of India on Thursday cleared Rs 1.3 crore for athletes' training across seven disciplines including athletics, shooting and para sports.

"They met earlier today for the 47th Agenda meeting where the committee discussed the performance of athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and reviewed the financial proposals of TOPS athletes in various sport," SAI said in a statement.

In athletics, equipment requirements of javelin throwers Rohit Yadav and Shivpal Singh were approved.

MOC also cleared the requirements of shooters Miraj Ahmed Khan and Chinki Yadav.

Financial assistance was also provided to the Cycling Federation of India to buy new cycles and "other equipment, including, performance testing SRM ergometer".

Para-archers Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara, Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar's request for equipment too was approved along with Vivek Chikara's request for a new prosthesis.

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj's request for "swimming equipment, financial assistance for club, coach, other fee payments" were also approved.

Among other decisions, funds were cleared for participation of para-badminton players Sukant Kadam, Suhas Yathiraj, Manoj Sarkar, Pramod Bhagat, Tarun and Krishna Nagar in an international event in Spain.

Para-javelin thrower Ajeet Singh's proposal for customised below elbow prosthesis was also approved.

The MOC also decided to move recurve archer Atul Verma from the TOPS core group to the developmental group.

Based on their current form and performance, wrestlers Sandeep Tomar and Utkarsh Kale were dropped from the TOP Scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mission Olympic Cell Sports Authority of India Target Olympic Podium Scheme
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp