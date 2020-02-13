Home Sport Other

Pakistan threatens withdrawal from Asian wrestling after visa delay

The Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) has threatened to withdraw from the Asian Championships scheduled in New Delhi if its athletes are not given visas by February 15.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Pakistani passport. (Photo| AFP)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) has threatened to withdraw from the Asian Championships scheduled in New Delhi if its athletes are not given visas by February 15.

The competition is slated from February 18 to 23. Teams from various participating nations will start arriving on February 16. The United World Wrestling’s (UWW’s) Asian Council on Wednesday wrote a mail to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), asking the latter to ensure that wrestlers from Pakistan and China get visas for the event.

“The PWF mailed to the WFI enquiring about the visa status of its wrestlers. A copy of the mail has been forwarded to the world body. The Indian federation has been asked to issue visas by February 15. Otherwise, entries of Pakistani wrestlers would be withdrawn,” a PWF official told this daily.

Earlier, the National Olympic Committee of Pakistan had written to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the UWW apprising them of the situation after the Indian High Commission in Islamabad refused to accept passports and visa applications of Pakistani wrestlers. The UWW, in turn, instructed the Indian federation to help its Pakistani counterpart in procuring visas.

The High Commission eventually accepted Pakistani wrestlers’ documents last week after clearance from the ministry of external affairs. Speaking on the issue, a WFI official had told this daily then that they are still awaiting a nod from the home ministry and once it is done, visas will be issued to Pakistani wrestlers.
“We tried speaking to the WFI but to no avail. It also didn’t respond to our mail, leaving us with no option than giving a deadline. The uncertainty has started affecting our wrestlers,” added the PWF official.

The WFI admitted that the Asian Council president Daulet Turlykhanov has sent a mail asking it to ensure that Pakistani and Chinese wrestlers get visas.

“We received a mail from the Asian Council president. We are trying our best and are in touch with the authorities. We don’t know what’s causing the delay, as we’ve forwarded the requisite documents from both the teams for processing,” a WFI official said.

While political tension has prevented India and Pakistan from hosting each other for any sports event, outbreak of the coronavirus has created doubt over Chinese wrestlers. Four grapplers and two officials from Pakistan are scheduled to arrive for the event. China had sent a 40-member list including 30 wrestlers to the WFI. The Chinese federation has claimed that none of its wrestlers have tested positive for the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Olympic Committee Pakistan Wrestling Federation
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp