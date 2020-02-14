Shuttlers from China pull out of Spain Masters over coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The situation surrounding coronavirus has meant that all the Chinese players have pulled out of the upcoming Spain Masters, a World Tour 300 badminton event.

“The Chinese contingent has already pulled out of the Spanish Masters,” a BWF statement said.

“Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) took their own preventive measures by withdrawing players from several international tournaments — the Austrian Open (Feb 19-22), Spain Masters (Feb 18-23) and Dutch Junior International (Feb 26-March 1).”