Asian Team Squash Championship to go ahead despite virus fears

It looks like the Asian Team Squash Championship, that is scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, from March 25th to 29th will go according to plan.

President of TNSRA N Ramachandran (C) during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Indian Squash Academy.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The coronavirus outbreak has affected many sporting events across the globe. Some have been cancelled and some postponed. However, it looks like the Asian Team Squash Championship, that is scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, from March 25th to 29th will go according to plan.

“Two days ago, our representatives met with (Malaysia’s) ministry of health. They said that we can continue with the event as long as participants who are coming down are screened.

“That way, if they find a cause for concern, the necessary steps can be taken. The same message was sent out to the Asian Squash Federation and they have sent out a circular to all participating nations that the event is on until further notice,” Major (Rtd) S Maniam, Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) director, said on the sidelines of the senior nationals on Friday. Saurav, Joshna in final The semifinals of the senior nationals saw some exhilarating action. As expected, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa secured easy wins.

Ghosal got the better of Abhay Singh 11-9, 11-1, 11-8 while Chinappa beat Sanya Vats 11-9, 11-7, 11-4. However, the other two semifinals went down to the wire. The experienced Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu went two games down against second seed Abhishek Pradhan before the 30-year-old came back to make it 2-2. However, it was not enough as Pradhan held his nerve to finish the game 11-6, 12-10, 10- 12, 9-11, 11-7.

In the second women’s semifinal, second seed Sunayna Kuruvilla could not avenge her South Asian Games defeat to Tanvi Khanna.

Khanna, who won the gold in Nepal, beat Kuruvilla (2) 11-6, 3-11, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10. 20 years of ISA The Indian Squash Academy (ISA) celebrated its 20-year anniversary by felicitating the national champions in all categories from the academy.

The academy is the brainchild of N Ramachandran and has contributed to over 70 national titles (all age groups). Results: Men: Saurav Ghosal (1) Abhay Singh 11-9, 11-1, 11-8; Abhishek Pradhan (2) bt Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 11-6, 12-10, 10-12, 9-11, 11-7. Women: Joshana Chinappa (1) bt Sanya Vats 11-9, 11-7, 11-4; Tanvi Khanna bt Sunayna Kuruvilla (2) 11-6, 3-11, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10.

