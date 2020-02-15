Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda to attend trials at SAI on Monday

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The talent of Srinivasa Gowda who broke 30-year-old record to become the fastest Kambala jockey is likely to be tapped by the sports ministry. Minister of State for youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju after coming to know about Gowda's talent on Thursday tweeted that he will be invited for trials by top Sports Authority of Indian (SAI) coaches. The New Indian Express is the first English newspaper to report about Gowda's achievement.

In a Kambala event held earlier this month at Aikala near Mangalauru, Gowda had covered a distance of 145 meters in just 13.62 seconds.

Rijiju tweeted: “I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested.”

I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested. https://t.co/ohCLQ1YNK0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

The sports minister was responding to Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet which pointed to Gowda's extraordinary athletic feat. “Just one look at his physique & you know this man is capable of

extraordinary athletic feats. Now either @KirenRijiju provides him training as a 100m sprinter or we get Kambala to become an Olympic event. Either way, we want a gold medal for Srinivasa!” said Mahindra's tweet.

In another tweet, the sports minister said “Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on Monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identity sporting talents!”

Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identity sporting talents! https://t.co/RF7KMfIHAD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

ALSO READ | 13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record at event near Mangaluru

Efforts to speak to Gowda has been in vain.