Home Sport Other

Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda to attend trials at SAI on Monday

Gowda set the new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport as he covered 145 metres in 13.62 seconds at the Kambala competition.

Published: 15th February 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)

Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  The talent of Srinivasa Gowda who broke 30-year-old record to become the fastest Kambala jockey is likely to be tapped by the sports ministry. Minister of State for youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju after coming to know about Gowda's talent on Thursday tweeted that he will be invited for trials by top Sports Authority of Indian (SAI) coaches. The New Indian Express is the first English newspaper to report about Gowda's achievement.

In a Kambala event held earlier this month at Aikala near Mangalauru, Gowda had covered a distance of 145 meters in just 13.62 seconds.

Rijiju tweeted: “I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested.”

The sports minister was responding to Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet which pointed to Gowda's extraordinary athletic feat. “Just one look at his physique & you know this man is capable of
extraordinary athletic feats. Now either @KirenRijiju provides him training as a 100m sprinter or we get Kambala to become an Olympic event. Either way, we want a gold medal for Srinivasa!” said Mahindra's tweet.

In another tweet, the sports minister said “Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on Monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identity sporting talents!”

ALSO READ | 13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record at event near Mangaluru

Efforts to speak to Gowda has been in vain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinivasa Gowda Kiren Rijiju Usain Bolt kambala Kambala jockey
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp