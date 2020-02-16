Home Sport Other

Chinappa high on Josh post 18th title

With every passing day, the World No 12 is aware that she is not getting any younger. And Chinappa had to make a lot of sacrifices. 

Published: 16th February 2020 09:26 AM

Saurav Ghosal (L) and Joshna Chinappa pose with the trophies after winning the 77th Senior National Championship at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Saturday | D Sampathkumar

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Tanvi Khanna won the first game against Joshna Chinappa in the final of the senior nationals, the 33-year-old shook her head in disappointment as she came out of the court. Her flawless run at the event was threatened for the first time. But a different version of Chinappa emerged for the second game. Every point she won was followed by a loud roar. Despite winning seventeen national titles, she was playing as if she had never won it. 

At this age, after medalling in almost every international event for India, the motivation to keep going is something rare in squash players from the country. While many use the sport as a stepping stone to get into ivy league universities, Chinappa’s mentality is something that upcoming talents should learn from. The likes of Khanna and Sunayna Kuruvilla are still considered as youngsters at 23 and 20 while the 2019 Asian champion got her first national title when she was 14 years old in 2000. “From the time I was 10 years old, I knew this is what I was going to do with my life. My parents supported that as well. It’s a choice every athlete has to make. It was either school or squash for me and I chose squash,” she said after winning a record 18th title.  

With every passing day, the World No 12 is aware that she is not getting any younger. And Chinappa had to make a lot of sacrifices. But it was something she was willing to do and the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist has no plans to rest on her laurels. Chinappa made her intentions clear as she targets to get into the top-five of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) rankings.

“The goal is obviously the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in 2022. That’s what motivates me to play every day. Hopefully, my body stays in good shape to help me improve. In the pro tour, I want to improve my rankings further. I want to break into the top five and win more on the PSA circuit. I can always say I am India’s number one. But that doesn’t make me happy. There is a lot more squash left in me.” Results: Men: Saurav Ghosal (1) bt Abhishek Pradhan (2) 11-6, 11-5, 11-6. Women: Joshna Chinappa (1) bt Tanvi Khanna 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7. Squad for Asian Team Championship: Men: Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Abhay Singh, Abhishek Pradhan. Women: Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Sanya Vats.

