Confusion reigns in volley body

President’s letter calls for federation elections on March 15, secretary questions his right to convene meeting

Published: 17th February 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnu Prasad
CHENNAI: It did not even last two years! In May 2018, volleyball in India appeared to be set for an extended period of prosperity after the world body FIVB lifted the suspension on the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), which had been imposed due to years of factional feuds. Fast forward to the present and confusion reigns once again. On Saturday night, a letter purported to be written by the president of the organisation S Vasudevan was apparently circulated to various member states, calling for an election on March 15.

At least one state unit has confirmed receipt of the letter to this newspaper. The development comes after the sports ministry communicated to the VFI earlier this month that they had to hold their election by March — a directive that the body had protested against. The ministry had reportedly told the VFI that the tenure of their current office-bearers was supposed to end in April and that they had to hold the election a month prior. “Under the powers vested in me under Rule XI (3) of the VFI constitution, I am calling a Special General Meeting at 10 am, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, due to supreme emergent situation which has arisen due to Government of India MYAS letter..

.The elections will be held as per VFI constitution of 2014 since the proposed amendments in the AGM of VFI held on November 18, 2019, are deemed as invalid because the proposed amendments did not comply/follow with the conditions laid down in Rule XIII of VFI constitution and further few of the proposed amendments are in violation of IOA constitution and GOI MYAS Sports Code,” the letter said. As per the VFI constitution (on the body’s website), clause 3 of Article XI states that ‘in case of supreme urgency, emergent meetings may be summoned by the president and secretary-general jointly at their discretion subject to Article XII’.

However, on Sunday, VFI secretary Ramavtar Singh Jakhar said that no such elections had been decided upon and that it was up to him to convene such a meeting. “According to our constitution, which is available on the VFI website, only the secretary has the power to call the election meeting,” he said. “We are having our executive committee meeting on February 21 in Chittorgarh (Rajasthan). That is already scheduled, we issued the circular for this on February 4. “I have not received any communication from him (Vasudevan),” Jakhar added. “This is shocking news for the entire VFI. This is not an official communication from the secretary-general who is the authorised signatory of the federation. The decision (on any elections) will be taken by the executive committee members during the scheduled meeting.” Vasudevan was unwilling to comment on Jakhar’s claims.

TAGS
FIVB Volleyball Federation of India VFI
