Asia Cup basketball qualifiers: Vishesh Bhriguvanshi to lead India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vishesh Bhriguvanshi will lead India in the Asia Cup basketball 2021 qualifiers. The first match is against Bahrain on Friday. The second is against Iraq on February 24. Both are away fixtures. Lebanon is the other team in the group.

The top two from six groups will qualify for the Asia Cup. Amjyot Singh Gill, Arshpreet Bhullar remain unavailable due to disciplinary proceedings against them.

Squad: Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (c), Amritpal Singh, Amaan Sandhu, Arvind Arumugam, Aravind Annadurai, Princepal Singh, Muin Bek Hafeez, Joginder Singh, PV Sivakumar, Sahil, Jagdeep Singh, Prashant Rawat.