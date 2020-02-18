Home Sport Other

Basketball Federation of India announces senior men's squad​ for 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

India is placed in group D alongside Iraq, Bahrain, and Lebanon with the team being the second-best in the group.

Published: 18th February 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian basketball player Princepal Singh

Indian basketball player Princepal Singh.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Basketball Federation of India on Monday announced the senior men's squad that will be part of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers. The team will play its first of two games in Window 1 of the qualifiers on Friday against Bahrain at the Manama, Khalifa Sport City.

Two days later, the team travels to Baghdad to play Iraq at the Al Shaeb Hall. India is placed in group D alongside Iraq, Bahrain, and Lebanon. As per the latest FIBA men's rankings, India (74) is the second-best team in the group while Lebanon, Iraq, and Bahrain are ranked 55th, 79th, and 113th respectively.

While key veteran players like Satnam Singh and Amjyot Singh ( reportedly banned for 3 years ) are missing, 19-year-old NBA Global Academy student-athlete Princepal Singh is part of this roster.

Singh, who recently led Punjab to gold in the U-21 category in the 2020 Khelo India Youth Games, has been at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia for over a year. Also part of the squad is 17-year-old Amaan Sandhu.

Sandhu, a student-athlete at the NBA Academy India, was also part of the gold-medal-winning Punjab squad. He was one of three Indians (the only boy) selected to the Basketball Without Border Global Camp at the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basketball Federation of India 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers Indian basketball squad
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp