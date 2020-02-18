Comparing elite athletes with traditional sports stars unfair: Rijiju on speedy Kambala jockey

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social media was ripe with videos of Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda and his ‘record-breaking’ 145m run in 13.62 seconds. People from all walks of life started comparing the construction worker from Moodabidri to sprint legend Usain Bolt and there were cries for him to be given a trial.

In an anti-climax, Srinivas declined to take part in the trials at SAI Bengaluru on Monday. In his defence, he mentioned how different running on a track and running with buffaloes is. Something athletics experts were at pain to point out over the last couple of days.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also opined that comparing elite athletes to people playing traditional sports was unfair but also added that the current regime would try to not miss out on talent.

“Even media cannot control things nowadays with the advent of social media. If any talent comes to our notice, we will give them a platform. But we need to remember that the standard of Olympics and World Championships is very high. People who play traditional sports, you cannot suddenly compare them with international champions unless we assess them officially, check their records,” he said.

“If anyone sends an amateur video, we cannot accept it. We want an official trial. We will take a proper trial under top coaches and if there is talent, if there is potential to improve, then we will bring them into the national camp,” he added.

Khelo India anthem

The first edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG), received a shot in the arm with PSU giants Indian Oil coming on board as principal sponsor. GAIL and ONGC will also be supporting the event. Monday also saw Rijiju launch the official anthem of the event.

