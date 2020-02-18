Home Sport Other

Koneru Humpy tops field featuring the best

Fraternity terms victory as inspiring, considering motherhood break

Published: 18th February 2020

Indian chess star Koneru Humpy (File Photo)

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: She just keeps getting better and better! Just over a month after being crowned the world women’s rapid chess champion, Koneru Humpy annexed the Cairns Cup in St Louis, USA. Her victory is even more special, considering this was one of the toughest women’s invitational events in the world. The tournament featured six of the current top 10 in the FIDE rankings.Among Humpy’s rivals for the crown was world champion Ju Wenjun, who eventually finished second, with 5.5 points to Hump’s six.

Humpy looked to have ma­de a bad start after lo­sing her second game to Ukranian Ma­r­iya Muzychuk. But she recovered and rema­i­ned unbeaten for the remainder of the event. After playing out draws against Ju and Kateryna Lagno in the next two rounds, Humpy won th­ree of her next four games.

She sealed the title with a draw wi­th compatriot Dronavalli Ha­rika, who finished tied fifth wi­th 4.5 points, in the final round. “After my second-round loss, I did not expect to make it to the top,” Humpy told the tournament’s website. “I felt like I needed to just draw today to be risk-free.”

Post Humpy’s win, many of her fellow Grandmasters took to social media to offer their congratulations including Viswanathan Anand. WGM Tania Sachdev described it as an inspirational victory. “It’s the strongest invitational women’s tournament in the world,” she said. “It’s a huge, huge win for Humpy. There was also the wo­men’s world champion playing there. It’s very inspirational and a very, very big win, considering the strength of the fi­eld. It’s very clear that she is one of the best in the world right now.”

One of the biggest gains for Humpy, apart from the winner’s purse of $45,000, was the five ELO rating points that allowed her to overtake Ju and regain the No 2 spot on the FIDE women’s rankings list. That, coupled with her excellent performances in the Grand Prix series where she leads the field, ma­k­es her one of the fav­o­urites to qualify for the Candidates tournament which will decide the co­n­tender for Ju’s world title.

All that looked uncertain just over 18 months ago as Humpy precariously made her way back into the chess world. Motherhood had resulted in an extended break. However, the way she has performed since coming back in September 2018, at the Batumi Chess Olympiad, must have awed even the most optimistic of her fans.

“I think it’s phenomenal because she’s getting back after a year-and-a-half,” Tania said. “Then she won women’s Grand Prix events, the world rapids and became the champion. It’s one of the most inspirational real-life comebacks — having a child, coming back to the game and winning some of the world’s most prestigious tournaments.”

Results
9th round: Koneru Humpy drew with Dronavalli Harika; Valentina Gunina drew with Kateryna Lagno; Alexandra Kosteniuk lost to Wenjun Ju; Irina Krush beat Nana Dzagnidze; Carissa Yip drew with Mariya Muzychuk.

Final standings
1: Koneru Humpy, 6; 2: Wenjun Ju, 5.5; T-3: Mariya Muzychuk, 5; Alexandra Kosteniuk 5; T-5: Dronavalli Harika, 4.5; Kateryna Lagno 4.5; T-7: Irina Krush 4; Carissa Yip 4; Nana Dzagnidze 4; 10: Valentina Gunina 2.5.

