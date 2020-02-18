Home Sport Other

Will ask the kabaddi federation to conduct an inquiry: Rijiju on 'unauthorised' Pakistan trip

To represent India in any recognised tournament, it is mandatory to take approval from the respective sport’s national federation, the sports minister said.

Published: 18th February 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti welcomed the 'Indian contingent' at a Lahore hotel. (Photo | Twitter)

Pakistan Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti welcomed the 'Indian contingent' at a Lahore hotel. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

After an unauthorised Indian kabaddi team took part in an unofficial competition in Pakistan, Union Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju has asked the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India to conduct an enquiry into the matter.

The team’s promoter Davinder Singh Bajwa was quoted as saying, “We did not need permission from any authority for participating in the tournament because we all went there in individual capacities.”

ALSO READ | Sports Ministry set to order inquiry into 'unauthorised' Pakistan trip by kabaddi players

But Rijiju was far from impressed. “Our official kabaddi team didn’t go. We don’t know who has gone there. It is not right for any unofficial team to go anywhere and play with India’s name. We didn’t send any official team. We will ask the kabaddi federation to conduct an inquiry. To represent India in any recognised tournament, it is mandatory to take approval from the respective sport’s national federation.”

SBOA & DG Vaishnav overall champions in KESPA swimming meet

CHENNAI: SBOA School and Junior College and DG Vaishnav College lifted the overall championship trophy at the KESPA-HITS swimming meet in school and college category with 102 and 76 points respectively.

Velammal MHSS and LICET secured runners-up trophy in the School and College divisions securing 95 points and 50 points respectively. Dr GS Sameeran IAS, director of fisheries department, Tamil Nadu, distributed the prizes.

Winners of the KESPA-HITS swimming meet pose with their trophies on Monday

Results: (Girls): Gr I: Varsha V (St Aloysius MHSS) 20 pts; Gr II: Akshitha (DAV) 18 pts; Gr III: Jayavarshini S (Anna Adharsh MHSS) & Sandhya S (PSBB, T Nagar) 18 pts; Gr IV: Ovia S (Green Valley MHSS) 16 pts; Gr V: Subiksha KS (SBOA Model MHSS) 18 pts; Gr VI: Raechel Bernard (Vels Ravindra Bharathi Global School) 15 pts; Gr VII Premavarshini K (Narayana E Techno School) 15 pts; Gr VIII: Aradhana (Velammal Vidyalaya) 10 pts; College: Sivateja R (Anna Adharsh College For Women) 20 pts. (Boys): Gr I: Athish M (Kola Saraswathy Vaishnav SS) & Saran K (St Johns MHSS) 18 pts; Gr II: Akash S (Velammal MHSS) 20 pts; Gr III: Gokulan S (SBOA School & Jr College), Sabarish T (Montfort, Mylapore), Srihari V (Velammal MHSS) 16 pts; Gr IV: Ronel Retnam EJ (Grass Roots School) 18 pts: Gr V: Abdul Hafeez M (Unity Public School) 20 points; Gr VI: Arshad Ul Rahman (Velammal Vidyalaya) 18 pts; Gr VII: Vidhul Viswanath (SBOA School & Jr College) 15 points; Gr VIII: Adharsh A (St Johns) 13 pts and College: Akash Balaji V (DG Vaishanv College) 20 pts.

TN lose to MP
Rahul Chandrol’s 92 helped Madhya Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu in a Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Salem. The target for the visitors was 205 in a minimum of 52 overs. Tamil Nadu made 404 in their
second essay.

Brief scores: TN 250 & 404 (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 81, D Gauri Sankar 71, S Ganesh 69, S Aravind 61, Ankush Tyagi 4/124) lost to MP 450 & 208/8 (Rahul Chandrol 92, S Mohan Prasath 3/57).

Ramkumar cracks ton
M Ramkumar’s 102 propelled Valluvar Gurukulam HSS to a win over Gateway International School in the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association inter-school U-17 tournament in Santhoshpuram.
Brief scores: Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Educare, Chrompet 130 in 22.3 ovs (K Harish 5/25) lost to Blessings MHSS (Thirukazghukundram) 131/3 in 21 ovs (D Kabilan 59 n.o.). Gurukulam MHSS  93/8 in 25 ovs lost to Maharishi Vidya Mandir 97 for no loss in 9.1 ovs  (Diwakar 28 n.o., Mohan 28 n.o.). BM Global Bollineni Hillside 145/6 in 25 ovs (M Yathin 40, V Srivatsav 34) bt Mahindra World School 54 in 19.2 ovs (Prakul Balaji 4/19). Kendriya Vidya-ll (TBM) 264/8 in 25 ovs (V Yuvan Harsha 44, Alok Pandey 30) bt Government HSS, Kovilambakkam, 24 all out in 9.1 ovs. Valluvar Gurukulam HSS, Tambaram 195/7 in 25 ovs (M Ramkumar 102, G Antony Sathish 62) bt Gateway International School, Kazhipattur 147/4 in 25 ovs (A Shenbaga Balaji 79 n.o.).

Vinoth scalps five
K Vinoth Kumar’s 5/51 enabled DRBCCC Hindu College to beat Frankworell CC by 56 runs in a fourth division match of the Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: DRBCCC Hindu College 198/7 in 30 ovs bt Frankworell CC 142 in 27 ovs. CPCL RC 152 in 27.4 ovs lost to Universal CC 153/7 in 26.1 ovs.

Junior football league
FC Madras fought back to hold Football Plus PSA 1-1 in a Hero Junior League (U-15 ) Chennai Zone match on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India Kiran Rijiju Sports Ministry Davinder Singh Bajwa Kabaddi
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp