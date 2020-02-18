Will ask the kabaddi federation to conduct an inquiry: Rijiju on 'unauthorised' Pakistan trip

By Express News Service

After an unauthorised Indian kabaddi team took part in an unofficial competition in Pakistan, Union Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju has asked the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India to conduct an enquiry into the matter.

The team’s promoter Davinder Singh Bajwa was quoted as saying, “We did not need permission from any authority for participating in the tournament because we all went there in individual capacities.”

But Rijiju was far from impressed. “Our official kabaddi team didn’t go. We don’t know who has gone there. It is not right for any unofficial team to go anywhere and play with India’s name. We didn’t send any official team. We will ask the kabaddi federation to conduct an inquiry. To represent India in any recognised tournament, it is mandatory to take approval from the respective sport’s national federation.”

SBOA & DG Vaishnav overall champions in KESPA swimming meet

CHENNAI: SBOA School and Junior College and DG Vaishnav College lifted the overall championship trophy at the KESPA-HITS swimming meet in school and college category with 102 and 76 points respectively.

Velammal MHSS and LICET secured runners-up trophy in the School and College divisions securing 95 points and 50 points respectively. Dr GS Sameeran IAS, director of fisheries department, Tamil Nadu, distributed the prizes.

Winners of the KESPA-HITS swimming meet pose with their trophies on Monday

Results: (Girls): Gr I: Varsha V (St Aloysius MHSS) 20 pts; Gr II: Akshitha (DAV) 18 pts; Gr III: Jayavarshini S (Anna Adharsh MHSS) & Sandhya S (PSBB, T Nagar) 18 pts; Gr IV: Ovia S (Green Valley MHSS) 16 pts; Gr V: Subiksha KS (SBOA Model MHSS) 18 pts; Gr VI: Raechel Bernard (Vels Ravindra Bharathi Global School) 15 pts; Gr VII Premavarshini K (Narayana E Techno School) 15 pts; Gr VIII: Aradhana (Velammal Vidyalaya) 10 pts; College: Sivateja R (Anna Adharsh College For Women) 20 pts. (Boys): Gr I: Athish M (Kola Saraswathy Vaishnav SS) & Saran K (St Johns MHSS) 18 pts; Gr II: Akash S (Velammal MHSS) 20 pts; Gr III: Gokulan S (SBOA School & Jr College), Sabarish T (Montfort, Mylapore), Srihari V (Velammal MHSS) 16 pts; Gr IV: Ronel Retnam EJ (Grass Roots School) 18 pts: Gr V: Abdul Hafeez M (Unity Public School) 20 points; Gr VI: Arshad Ul Rahman (Velammal Vidyalaya) 18 pts; Gr VII: Vidhul Viswanath (SBOA School & Jr College) 15 points; Gr VIII: Adharsh A (St Johns) 13 pts and College: Akash Balaji V (DG Vaishanv College) 20 pts.

TN lose to MP

Rahul Chandrol’s 92 helped Madhya Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu in a Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Salem. The target for the visitors was 205 in a minimum of 52 overs. Tamil Nadu made 404 in their

second essay.

Brief scores: TN 250 & 404 (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 81, D Gauri Sankar 71, S Ganesh 69, S Aravind 61, Ankush Tyagi 4/124) lost to MP 450 & 208/8 (Rahul Chandrol 92, S Mohan Prasath 3/57).

Ramkumar cracks ton

M Ramkumar’s 102 propelled Valluvar Gurukulam HSS to a win over Gateway International School in the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association inter-school U-17 tournament in Santhoshpuram.

Brief scores: Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Educare, Chrompet 130 in 22.3 ovs (K Harish 5/25) lost to Blessings MHSS (Thirukazghukundram) 131/3 in 21 ovs (D Kabilan 59 n.o.). Gurukulam MHSS 93/8 in 25 ovs lost to Maharishi Vidya Mandir 97 for no loss in 9.1 ovs (Diwakar 28 n.o., Mohan 28 n.o.). BM Global Bollineni Hillside 145/6 in 25 ovs (M Yathin 40, V Srivatsav 34) bt Mahindra World School 54 in 19.2 ovs (Prakul Balaji 4/19). Kendriya Vidya-ll (TBM) 264/8 in 25 ovs (V Yuvan Harsha 44, Alok Pandey 30) bt Government HSS, Kovilambakkam, 24 all out in 9.1 ovs. Valluvar Gurukulam HSS, Tambaram 195/7 in 25 ovs (M Ramkumar 102, G Antony Sathish 62) bt Gateway International School, Kazhipattur 147/4 in 25 ovs (A Shenbaga Balaji 79 n.o.).

Vinoth scalps five

K Vinoth Kumar’s 5/51 enabled DRBCCC Hindu College to beat Frankworell CC by 56 runs in a fourth division match of the Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: DRBCCC Hindu College 198/7 in 30 ovs bt Frankworell CC 142 in 27 ovs. CPCL RC 152 in 27.4 ovs lost to Universal CC 153/7 in 26.1 ovs.

Junior football league

FC Madras fought back to hold Football Plus PSA 1-1 in a Hero Junior League (U-15 ) Chennai Zone match on Monday.