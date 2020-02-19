Home Sport Other

Arpinder Singh back home to train under Jaikumar

Arpinder, along with the likes of youngster Praveen Chitravel and Antony, went to open the season in South Africa. However, barely able to reach the 16m-mark, Arpinder decided to come back.

Published: 19th February 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Arpinder Singh

Athlete Arpinder Singh (File Photo)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arpinder Singh is back to where he was two years ago — training with PB Jaikumar in Thiruvananthapuram. Under the guidance of JSW’s Antony Yaich for the last few months, it finally looked like the triple-jumper had settled down under one coach. But a lack of results has prompted the 27-year-old to return to Jaikumar, who mentored him to gold at the 2018 Asian Games.  

Arpinder, along with the likes of youngster Praveen Chitravel and Antony, went to open the season in South Africa. However, barely able to reach the 16m-mark, Arpinder decided to come back. “The results were not close to what I desired. That’s why I decided to train under Jaikumar sir again. There’s nothing wrong with Antony’s training method but it doesn’t suit me. I prefer the Russian technique where the focus is more on jumps whereas Antony’s focus was more on speed and other aspects while not doing many jumps to keep me injury-free,” he told this daily.  

Over the last few years, the Punjab athlete has had multiple coaches and training bases. With each coach trying a different approach, it has been difficult for Arpinder to adapt. And according to Manisha Malhotra, JSW’s Head of Sports Excellence & Scouting, he decided to train under Jaikumar because Antony’s methods take more time. “His competition jumps were not coming that good even though all his testing parameters and markers were being hit in practice. I feel it was too late for a system shift for a senior athlete.

They are used to a certain way. And when you switch it, sometimes it doesn’t work. Maybe Antony’s methods take more time. He is doing it completely scientifically. But we just don’t have the time. That was putting Arpinder under pressure. So that’s why he decided to shift to a system that’s more suitable,” Manisha said.  Under Jaikumar, the focus is more on the full run-up and multiple jumps in practice according to Arpinder. However, Manisha feels it is not on par with world standards. “These days, nobody does full run-up jumps. Arpinder seems to prefer that and I don’t agree with him. But I don’t disagree with him either. If you want to do something in a particular way, you are allowed to do that,” 
she added.  

With another change in routine, Arpinder is not sure how long it will take for him to be competition-ready. But he is not worried and plans to find foreign competitions after the Federation Cup to try breach the Olympic mark. “I am actually not feeling any pressure regarding Olympic qualification. I am injury-free at the moment which allows me to focus completely on training and have a good off-season before I start competing.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arpinder Singh PB Jaikumar triple jump Indian athletes
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp