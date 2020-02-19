HC relief for Raja, rivals to move SC

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Chess Federation’s (AICF) election matter is likely to witness more legal battles. After the Madras High Court, on Tuesday, set aside the returning officer’s decision to elect five office-bearers and cancel the nominations of the faction headed by president PR Venketrama Raja, the group headed by secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said they will go to Supreme Court.

Returning officer FMI Kalifulla had, on February 9, ruled that only five of the nominations filed for the various posts were valid. Of the 23 nominations rejected, 15 were from Raja’s side, including his. It was said that these nominations were not filed in person, which is a violation of the national sports code. On February 11, the returning officer declared that five candidates had been elected and closed the election process. Ajay Patel was the president and Chauhan the secretary.

The Raja group filed an appeal against Kalifulla’s decision to cancel their nominations and the verdict comes as a relief for them. “The court has set aside and not stayed the election of the five office-bearers. It has also said elections should be held and the process should start afresh. It will be done under the supervision of the returning officer and a general body meeting has to be called,” said RM Dongre, the aspirant for the secretary’s post from Raja’s group.

The Chauhan faction made their intentions clear. “I have not seen the court order yet. But if the returning officer’s decision is set aside, it will be unjust and we will go to Supreme Court,” said Patel. Naresh Sharma, the AICF treasurer in this set-up, said the same.The AICF website even has photos of the five officials, with Chauhan as secretary. It also has a message from FIDE COO Willy Iclici congratulating Patel for becoming the AICF president. Dongre, who is also the president of FIDE Asia Zone 3.7, said he has informed the world body of the developments, adding that it has sought a copy of the latest court order.

