China's pullout: IOC says India won’t face punishment

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said that there was no reason to penalise India because China had voluntarily pulled out of the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Image of a wrestling match used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said that there was no reason to penalise India because China had voluntarily pulled out of the Asian Wrestling Championships. The IOC communicated this to this daily through a mail, saying China had taken the decision because of the “current situation” arising out coronavirus (Covid-19) issue.  

“We understand the current situation with the coronavirus has affected the normal functioning of the Indian Embassy in China, which has led to the Chinese team deciding not to participate as the event is not a qualifier for Tokyo 2020,” the IOC press office told this daily. This response comes a day after sports minister Kiren Rijiju’s comments on the same.

He had said:  “(...) situation now is regarding a major health concern... we can’t discriminate with anyone but cannot ignore serious issues as well.” In another development vis-a-vis coronavirus, Chinese shooters have withdrawn from the upcoming shooting World Cup to be held in New Delhi next month. Pakistan shooters will also give the tournament a miss.           

