Thrilling win for Ramachandraa Public School in TNCA U-14 meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by Akshay R Sarangdhar and Vrishank Ka­rthik pr­opelled Ramachandraa Public School to beat St Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ by three runs in the quarterfinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Santhome HSS 174/6 in 50 ovs (Z Sajjad Hussain 82, C Dharshan 36) bt Don Bosco MHSS ‘A’ 146 in 45.1 ovs (V Kamalesh Venkat 35). Nellai Nadar ‘A’ 192 in 50 ovs (J Jai Simha 51 n.o; Rohan R Pai 3/13, M Arul Raj 3/37) bt St Patrick’s 125/9 in 50 ovs (J Jai Suriya 3/22). St Michale’s Academy MHSS 262/2 in 50 ovs (K Kevin Romario 120, K Sai Kishore 111 n.o.) bt PS SSS 260/8 in 49.4 ovs (Ashwath Srikant 89 n.o, Pranav Kashyap 58). Ramachandraa PS 281/4 in 50 ovs (Akshay R Sarangdhar 140 n.o, Vrishank Karthik 110) bt St Bede’s ‘A’ 278/9 in 50 ovs (C Andre Siddarth 96, V Varshith 52 n.o).

Lalith cracks ton

T Lalith Chockalingam’s century helped Chettinad Vidyashram ‘A’ thrash Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram by 115 runs in the TNCA city schools U-16 meet for C Ramaswamy Trophy.Brief scores: Chettinad Vidyashram ‘A’ 222/3 in 30 ovs (T Lalith Chockalingam 104, GB Tharun 39, L Dravineeshwaran 32) bt Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 107 in 24.3 ovs (K Sai Akash 3/11, AK Arjun 3/29).Sailesh shines

S Sailesh’s 4 for 3 helped PSBB, Siruseri to hammer Vels Vidyashram (PVM) by ten wickets in the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association inter-school U-17 tournament played at Sumangali grounds, Santoshpuram on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Vels Vidyashram (PVM) 55 in 25 ovs (S Sailesh 4/3) lost to PSBB, Siruseri 58 for no loss in 3.1 ovs. St John’s Public School 232/5 in 25 ovs (S Sanjay 64, B Akshaya Rahul 65) bt Government Boys HSS, Nandivaram 55 in 12.4 ovs. Kendriya Vidyalaya 225 for no loss in 20 ovs (J Md Naimudin Aashef 107 n.o, J Jasper 106 n.o) bt Vels Vidhyashram University Campus 106/8 in 20 ovs. PSBB Millennium school, OMR 144/4 in 25 ovs (S Nikhil 29, S Aadihya 27) bt Vidya Sagar Global School, Chengalpattu 100/9 in 19.3 ovs (K Adhithya 25; Siddharth Mukherjee 3/15, Bharghav S Balaji 3/23).

Odisha win

Odisha defeated Gujarat 35-21 in the 65th senior national ball badminton championship played at St Joseph’s College of Engineering.Results: Men: Odisha bt Gujarat 35-21, 35-14; WB bt Department of Atomic Energy 35-22, 35-26. Women: West Bengal bt HP 35-13, 35-14; Manipur bt Jammu and Kashmir 35-6, 35-9; Odisha bt Assam 35-10, 35-19.

Nithin bags crown

P Nithin of SBOA beat school mate L Arunachalam 11-8, 8-11,12-10,11-7 in the boys below fourth standard segment of the Dr Indra Biswakumar Memorial inter-school table tennis tournament organised by SDAT Medimix Chandra Table Tennis coaching centre.Results: Boys: Below 4th std: P Nithin (SBOA) bt L Arunachalam (SBOA) 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7. Below 6th std: D Srivatsan (SBOA) bt P Ramachandran (Manthan Vidhyashram) 10-12, 8- 11, 12-10, 11-3, 11-9. Below 9th std: Ashmith (DAV) bt S Mrittul (MVM) 11-9, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3. Below 12th std: Kavin Mohan (DAV) bt S Mrittul (MVM) 11-4, 11-8, 11-5. Girls: Below 4th std: Sriya R (Manthan Vidyashram) bt Swetha (SBOA) 14-16, 11- 9, 11-4, 11-13, 12-10. Below 6th std: M Ananya (Sankara) bt MR Pooja (Jessie Moses) 11-13, 5-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8. Below 9th std: MRR Preethi (BVM)bt S Niharika (SBOA) 11-3, 11-2, 11-7. Below 12th std: MRR Preethi (BVM) bt S Priyadarshini (SBOA) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7.