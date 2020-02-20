Home Sport Other

Divya Kakran humbles junior world champion, 4 Indian women in final

In a stunning display of power wrestling, Divya won all her bouts in the 68 kg by fall.

India's Divya Kakran (Blue) during her 68 kg freestyle wrestling match. (Photo | PTI)

India's Divya Kakran (Blue) during her 68 kg freestyle wrestling match. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Divya Kakran defeated junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki of Japan to enter the final of 68 kg category as four Indian women wrestlers are assured of at least silver medals at the Asian Championships, here on Thursday.

She began by routing Kazakhstan's Albina Kairgelinova and then knocked out Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkkhsaikhan.

Her defence looked a bit shaky against the Mongolian but she still managed to pin her rival.

In the third round, Divya was up against Uzbekistan's Azoda Esbergenova.

She went up 4-0 with brilliant consecutive rolls and then pinned her opponent to finish it off in just 27 seconds.

Against the Japanese junior world champion, with her strong left-leg attacks, Divya led 4-0 with a takedown and an expose move.

The Japanese made a solid start in the second period as she attacked the Indian's left leg initially but scored points with a right leg move to make it 4-4.

However, Divya soon effected a move which led to her victory by fall.

She jumped of the mat to celebrate with her coaches before the referee officially declared her winner.

Divya had won a bronze at last year's Asian Championships.

Sarita, competing in her first Asian event since winning a silver in 2017 in 58 kg, won her first two bouts by technical superiority against Madina Bakbergenova (Kazakhstan) and Nazira MarsbekKyzy (Kyrgyzstan) before winning 10-3 against Japan's Yuumi Kon.

She will now battle it out against Mongolia's Battseteg Atlantsetseg in the 59 kg final.

Also in the gold medal contention is Nirmala Devi in 50 kg.

She beat Mongolia's Munkhnar Byambasuren 6-4 and Uzbeskitan's Dauletbike Yakhshimuratova by technical superiority.

She is now up against Japan's Miho Igarashi. Pinki also reached the 57 kg final.

She began by beating Uzbekistan's Shokida Akhmedova by fall but lost the next bout against Japan's Kana Higashikawa.

She led 2-0 against the Japanese but could not sustain her lead. She then won her semifinal bout against Marina Zuyeva 6-0.

She will wrestle with Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa. To miss out on medal is Kiran, who competes in the 76 kg category.

She lost two of her three bouts to go out of medal contention.

