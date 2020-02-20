Home Sport Other

National dope testing lab to get independent CEO

Sports secretary RS Julaniya confirmed this and said the ministry will abide by the WADA code that asks them to appoint an independent CEO.

Published: 20th February 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon, the National Doping Testing Laboratory (NDTL) will have an independent Chief Executive Officer with a sound technical background. Even as the NDTL is serving a suspension, the sports ministry will be looking out for a person with adequate technical knowledge on anti-doping and other paraphernalia associated with it. According to the sports ministry, this process of appointing an independent CEO has been mandated by the World Anti-Doping Agency. It is learnt that the process of creating the post is on and the process to obtain necessary clearances from various departments has been initiated.

Sports secretary RS Julaniya confirmed this and said the ministry will abide by the WADA code that asks them to appoint an independent CEO. They have a two-year window. Right now, the sports secretary is the CEO and vice-chairman of the NDTL. However, they want to appoint one as soon as they can. The ban on NDTL, imposed in August, will continue as there is no sign of a visit by any WADA team. The ministry was expecting the ban to be lifted after six months but that looks unlikely. The issue of Isotope-ratio mass spectrometry (IRMS) machine, one of the unresolved 47 issues given by WADA, is turning problematic due to technical matters. 

