Nellai Nadar in semifinals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Aadil Ahmed’s 4 for 17 came in handy for Nellai Nadar MHSS ‘A’ to thrash Santhome HSS by nine wickets in the quarterfinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: St Michael’s Academy 122 in 39.4 ovs (Abhinav Rajesh 34, H Krishanth 4/21) lost to St Bede’s ‘A’ 123 for no loss in 21.1 ovs (CS Rohan 40 n.o, KV Udiit 62 n.o). St Patrick’s 158 in 45.5 ovs (M Bharath 74; RS Ambrish 3/17, S Eshwar 3/38) lost to Don Bosco ‘A’ 161/5 in 49.3 ovs (Muralikrishna S Nair 49; M Arul Raj 3/32). Santhome HSS 104 in 43.3 ovs (R Adhithya 41; S Aadil Ahmed 4/17) lost to Nellai Nadar MHSS ‘A’ 105/1 in 20.2 ovs (S Michael Antony Vimalan 52). Ramachandraa PS 228/5 in 50 ovs (K Abh­inav 101 n.o, Akshay R Sarangdhar 62; D Al­b­en Caldwell 3/49) bt PS SSS 173 in 48.3 ovs (Pranav Kashyap 44, Ashwath Srikant 48).

Tamil Nadu lose

K Anjali Sarvani (3/17) and K Dhathri (3/11) took three wickets each to help Andhra beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the BCCI senior women’s one-dayers played in Mumbai.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 89 in 38.2 ovs (S Anusha 32; K Anjali Sarvani 3/17, K Dhathri 3/11) lost to Andhra 91/4 in 23.5 ovs (S Hima Bindu 43, V Pushpalatha 26 n.o).

Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 win

Kendriya Vidyalaya 1, Tambaram beat PSBB Millennium school, Thazhambur by 116 runs in the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association inter-school U-17 tournament. Brief scores: Kendra Vidyalaya 2, Tambaram 246/2 in 25 ovs (V Yuvan Harsha 112 n.o, R Srivaradhan 60) bt Mahrishi Vidya Mandir Avigna Celeste 58 all out in 13.2 ovs. Valluvar Gurukulam HSS (TBM) 86 in 23.4 ovs (G Antony Satheesh 43 n.o.) lost to Vels Vidhyashram 89/2 in 14.3 ovs. BVM Global Bollineni Hillside 149/7 in 25 ovs (Pranav 42, Nithin 3/30) bt Blessings MHSS 50 in 18.5 ovs (Abhijith 3/4). St John’s Public School 203/5 in 25 ovs (K Tharun 46 n.o, S Sanjay 69, Akshaya Rahul 58; Adithya Pillai 3/41) bt PSBB Siruseri 142/8 in 25 ovs (Shrinivas Vijay 44). Kendriya Vidyalaya 1, Tambaram 206/2 in 25 ovs (J Jasper Benjamin 116, J Md Naimudin 46; Aneesh Tadkod 3/48) bt PSBB Millennium school, Thazhambur 90 in 24.3 ovs (N Uddish 30; J Jasper Benjamin 3/18).

Belliappa passes away

The president and members of the TNCA expressed shock at the sudden passing of PK Belliappa, 79, a former South Zone and Tamil Nadu Captain.