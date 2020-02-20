Home Sport Other

P V Sindhu wins third successive ESPN's Female Sportsperson of the Year award

ESPN Multi-Sport Awards recognised achievements across 10 categories.

Published: 20th February 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

P V Sindhu

P V Sindhu (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: World champion shuttler P V Sindhu on Thursday won the ESPN's 'Female Sportsperson of the Year' award for a third consecutive time while young shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged the honour in the male category.

Saurabh won a total of five World Cup gold medals -- two in the men's 10m air pistol and another three in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup 2019.

He also won a 10m air pistol bronze medal at the World Cup in Rio.

Sprinter Dutee Chand became the first winners of the 'Courage' award for being inspirational both on and off the field.

She fought the world athletics governing body - the IAAF's discriminatory hypoandrogenism regulations, and earned her right to race again.

In 2019, she became the first Indian athlete to come out and talk about being in a relationship with a female friend.

Ace chess player Koneru Humpy won the award for the 'Comeback of the Year' after claiming her first world title in December 2019 by winning the Women's World Rapid Chess Championships in Moscow to cap a remarkable comeback.

The former junior world champion had taken a two-year maternity sabbatical between 2016 and 2018 to look after her newborn daughter.

Wrestler Deepak Punia's gold in the world junior championship, silver in the world senior championship, and earning a qualification for the Tokyo Olympics made him a natural choice for the coveted ESPN's 'Emerging Sportsperson of the Year' award.

Pullela Gopichand, chief national badminton coach, claimed the 'Coach of the Year' award, for nurturing two Olympic medalists in Saina Nehwal and Sindhu.

Sindhu's World Championship win, the first by an Indian in badminton, has also been selected as the 'Moment of the Year'.

Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary grabbed the 'Team of the Year honour.'

The 10 m air pistol mixed team combination completed their clean sweep at 2019 World Cups.

Manasi Joshi, 30, won 'Differently-abled athlete of the year/Para-athlete of the year' award.

Joshi became world champion after winning the gold medal at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in 2019.

Hockey legend Balbir Singh (Senior), one of independent India's most celebrated Olympians, has been conferred with ESPN's 'Lifetime Achievement' award.

Balbir played a starring role in the national hockey team's triple golds in London 1948, Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956.

He also worked with the national team as coach at the 1971 World Cup and as a manager in Kuala Lumpur four years later, when India won their only World Cup title to date.

ESPN Multi-Sport Awards recognised achievements across 10 categories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P V Sindhu ESPN Female Sportsperson of the Year Saurabh Chaudhary
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp