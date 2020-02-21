Home Sport Other

Gold wave and a silver lining at Asian Wrestling Championship

After Navjot Kaur in 2018, Divya Kakran, Pinki and Sarita Mor win yellow metal, Nirmala settles for second spot

Published: 21st February 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Before Thursday, India’s medal record in the women’s events of the Asian Wrestling Championship stood at a solitary gold which was clinched by Navjot Kaur (65kg) back in 2018 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. On Thursday at the IG Stadium here, that tally swelled by three more, with Divya Kakran (68kg), Pinki (55kg) and Sarita Mor (59kg) all clinching top spot. Nirmala Devi lost out narrowly to settle for silver.

Divya was the lone gold winner in an Olympic category. The 2018 Asian Games Bronze medallist did so by virtue of winning all her 4 bouts against Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Japan by fall. “This win came at the right time and it gives me a lot of confidence, especially as next month I will try to earn an Olympic quota,” a smiling Divya told this daily. While the line might sound cliched, it rings true especially considering this is an Olympic year and with her recent failure at the World Championships and at the Rome Ranking event. “I believe what was lacking is belief. That we can win at this level. That was holding us back but today, thankfully that got erased and now I can start preparing even harder for the continental qualifiers.”

She began by routing Kazakhstan’s Albina Kairgelinova and then knocked out Mongolia’s Delgermaa Enkkhsaikhan. In the third round, against Uzbekistan’s Azoda Esbergenova, she raced to a 4-0 lead with consecutive rolls and then pinned her opponent to finish it off in just 27 seconds! “I had to win by fall to get five points from all my bouts because the Japanese girl was winning all her bouts by big margins as well. I started taking risks to earn those wins. My coach had said that I don’t have to go for big throws all the time but I went for it nonetheless.”

Divya’s final bout against reigning junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki of Japan was a cliffhanger, where she ended up pinning her opponent at the very last moment to confirm a 6-4 win. At one point, the score was tied at 4-4 after one of her attacking moves did not work out, allowing her opponent to almost record an improbable victory. “I thought I could execute a throw, that’s the reason I went for the attack. But a lot of times, things change drastically from winning position, and the same happened to me. I was leading 4-0 but was badly stuck there. I just thought I had to come out of this mess somehow. I don’t know how I managed it, but I applied my opponent’s move on herself,” she said.

As soon as the buzzer rang, she let out an almighty roar which was reciprocated by the partisan crowd in attendance. She leapt into the arms of personal coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili. The 68 kg category was played in round-robin format as only 5 wrestlers were in fray due to the absence of Chinese wrestlers. 
While it sounds easy on paper, it was the complete opposite with the 21-year-old having to face all her opponents in the span of only two hours. “If you have a five-wrestler group, it becomes even tougher physically and mentally. It was tough on the body but the good thing is I have improved on my range, I made all kinds of attacks, Irani, Kheme, single-leg, double leg attacks and they all worked out in the end.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Wrestling Championship stood
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp