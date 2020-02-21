Khelo India University Games trophy unveiled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) trophy was officially launched at the KIIT Campus in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Students from the University of Mysore and Laxmi Bai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior unveiled the trophy at the rugby ground of KIIT Campus.

The inaugural ceremony of the KIUG will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on February 22. The event will conclude on March 1. It will witness participation from approximately 3,343 athletes (1,738 male and 1,605 female) from around 80-100 universities, apart from technical and supporting staff.

The games will be staged across 10 venues between Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology will be the main center for the sporting extravaganza. The University Games will have 17 sports disciplines (Individual events — archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling; Team events — badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby, kabaddi). Teams from 57 universities have already reached the venue for the event.

