Home Sport Other

Nellai Nadar in final of U-14 meet

AP Pragdeesh Kumar’s 112 propelled Nellai Nadar School A team to thrash St Bede’s A by 27 runs in the semifinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy.

Published: 21st February 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AP Pragdeesh Kumar’s 112 propelled Nellai Nadar School A team to thrash St Bede’s A by 27 runs in the semifinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy.
Brief scores: Don Bosco A 175 in 47.4 ovs (S Eshwar 41, Yuvan Srinivas 38; Reyan Hussain 3/19) lost to Ramachandraa Public School 176/0 in 35.5 ovs (Vrishank Karthik 90 n.o, K Abhinav 72 n.o). Nellai Nadar MHSS A 260/7 in 50 ovs (AP Pragdeesh Kumar 112, RK Jayant 68) bt St Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ 233/8 in 50 ovs (S Birnaesh 57, CS Rohan 49, Vishal Ram 34, V Varshith 30; J Jai Suriya 3/37).

AP Pragdeesh Kumar

Anusha shines
S Anusha’s unbeaten 72  came in handy for Tamil Nadu to beat Odisha by 15 runs in the BCCI Elite B group senior women one-dayers played in Kandivili, Mumbai.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 227/4 in 50 ovs (D Hemalatha 49, Arshi Choudhary 34, N Niranjana 34, S Anusha 72 n.o; Madhusmita Behera 3/52) bt Odisha 212/9 in 50 ovs (Madhuri Meheta 39, Sushree Dibyadarshini 50, Anjali Singh 41; L Nethra 4/41, SB Keerthana 3/46).

Vels in final
Vels Vidyashram defeated Kendriya Vidyalaya 2, (Tambaram) by three runs in the Super Over of the semifinals of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association inter-school  U-17  tournament.
Brief scores: Semis: Kendriya Vidyalaya 2, TBM 192/5 in 25 ovs (V Yuvan Harsha 52, Alok Pandey 41, R Srivaradhan 28) lost to Vels Vishyashram 192/5 in 25 ovs (M Sree­man 72, R Deepak Raghavendra 59, Tharun Kishore 27 n.o.) in Super over. Quarters: St John’s Public School ‘A’ 110/9 in 25 ovs (S Sanjay 41, Naresh Kumar 3/26) bt Kendriya Vidyalaya 1, TBM 89 all out in 19.4 ovs (J Md. Naimudin Aashef 42,  A Md Shyaan 3/28, A Md.  Affan 3/10, Rohith S  4/9).

FC Madras win
FC Madras edged out Football Plus PSA 1-0  in a Hero sub-junior league (U13), Chennai zone match. 
Results: FC Madras 1 (Premish 7’) bt Football Plus PSA 0.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp