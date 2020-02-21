Nellai Nadar in final of U-14 meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AP Pragdeesh Kumar’s 112 propelled Nellai Nadar School A team to thrash St Bede’s A by 27 runs in the semifinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Don Bosco A 175 in 47.4 ovs (S Eshwar 41, Yuvan Srinivas 38; Reyan Hussain 3/19) lost to Ramachandraa Public School 176/0 in 35.5 ovs (Vrishank Karthik 90 n.o, K Abhinav 72 n.o). Nellai Nadar MHSS A 260/7 in 50 ovs (AP Pragdeesh Kumar 112, RK Jayant 68) bt St Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ 233/8 in 50 ovs (S Birnaesh 57, CS Rohan 49, Vishal Ram 34, V Varshith 30; J Jai Suriya 3/37).

AP Pragdeesh Kumar

Anusha shines

S Anusha’s unbeaten 72 came in handy for Tamil Nadu to beat Odisha by 15 runs in the BCCI Elite B group senior women one-dayers played in Kandivili, Mumbai.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 227/4 in 50 ovs (D Hemalatha 49, Arshi Choudhary 34, N Niranjana 34, S Anusha 72 n.o; Madhusmita Behera 3/52) bt Odisha 212/9 in 50 ovs (Madhuri Meheta 39, Sushree Dibyadarshini 50, Anjali Singh 41; L Nethra 4/41, SB Keerthana 3/46).

Vels in final

Vels Vidyashram defeated Kendriya Vidyalaya 2, (Tambaram) by three runs in the Super Over of the semifinals of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association inter-school U-17 tournament.

Brief scores: Semis: Kendriya Vidyalaya 2, TBM 192/5 in 25 ovs (V Yuvan Harsha 52, Alok Pandey 41, R Srivaradhan 28) lost to Vels Vishyashram 192/5 in 25 ovs (M Sree­man 72, R Deepak Raghavendra 59, Tharun Kishore 27 n.o.) in Super over. Quarters: St John’s Public School ‘A’ 110/9 in 25 ovs (S Sanjay 41, Naresh Kumar 3/26) bt Kendriya Vidyalaya 1, TBM 89 all out in 19.4 ovs (J Md. Naimudin Aashef 42, A Md Shyaan 3/28, A Md. Affan 3/10, Rohith S 4/9).

FC Madras win

FC Madras edged out Football Plus PSA 1-0 in a Hero sub-junior league (U13), Chennai zone match.

Results: FC Madras 1 (Premish 7’) bt Football Plus PSA 0.

