Vinesh, Anshu win bronze medals for India in Asian Wrestling Championships

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik secured a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.

While Vinesh defeated Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam 10-0 in the 53 kg bronze medal bout, Anshu got the better of Sevara Eshmuratova of Uzbekistan to finish on the podium.

Vinesh had earlier lost to Japanese nemesis Mayu Muakida to go out of the gold medal race.