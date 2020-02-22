PM Narendra Modi declares first-ever Khelo India University Games open

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the first Khelo India University Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Formally declaring the Games open through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, it signals the beginning of the next phase of the sports movement in India.

He added that the campaign has played an important role in attracting sports and recognising young talent in every corner of the country. “I am connecting with you through technology but I can experience the atmosphere there, the enthusiasm, the passion and the energy,” he added.

Stating that history has been made in Odisha, the Prime Minister said, “This is not only a historic event in India's sports history but also a big step for the future.”

India has joined the league of countries in the world where university games are organised at this level, Modi said and congratulated the people of Odisha and State Government for organising the event. The event sees participation of 3,000 young players from 159 universities across the country, who are vying for top honours across 17 disciplines.

“In Bhubaneswar, you are not only competing with each other but also competing with yourself. Remember, your hard work will carry forward your dreams, your family's dreams and India's dreams,” he added,

Stating that there are many inspiring personalities like Dute Chand before the young athletes, the Prime Minister said, “You should win the medal and also motivate the country for fitness.” Stating that these players are likely to take part in the Tokyo Olympics, the Prime Minister said those benefiting from this scheme have given more than 200 medals to the country in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, Youth Olympics.

Not only this, lifetime pension has also been provided for Meritorious Sportspersons.

Khelo India University Games, a great effort to promote sports and fitness among youth. https://t.co/dYLN6qiaol — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2020

Sports secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya was also there. Ace sprinter Dutee Chand, who is a student of KIIT, the host university, was also a part of the event.

Besides Dutee, there are other talented athletes like Mangalore University's triple jumper Jay Shah, his team-mate long-distance runner Narendra Pratap Singh, Pune University's long-distance runner Komal Jagadale and Acharya Nagarjuna University's sprinter Yarraji Jyothi, who can lift the quality of the competition in track and field sport.

Describing it as a moment of great pride for Odisha to have hosted the first edition of the games in association with the Government of India and KIIT University, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, Khelo India University Games will provide a great platform to showcase sporting talent at the national level.

“Some of the athletes will return with medals, some with experience and all with great memories from the Games. I welcome all of you to the sport-loving state of Odisha. And, on behalf of the Government and people of Odisha, I wish all the athletes the very best for their sporting events,” he said.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that the World University Games should also be organised in Odisha. He welcomed the participants on behalf of Odisha and Government of India.

Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that people of India will definitely see many international champions coming out of Khelo India University Games.

“It gives a platform to athletes to showcase their talent at the highest level and to interact with one another to share expertise. Through initiatives such as Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games, the country will have more stars in the future,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahu, Minister of State for Sports Tusharkanti Behera and chief secretary Asit Tripathy were also present. The opening ceremony was a glittering affair with 390 students performing and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Odisha. Odissi exponent Aruna Mohanty choreographed a sequence which showcased dance forms such as Odissi and Sambalpuri.

(With PTI inputs)