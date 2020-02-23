Home Sport Other

Ajay Jayram gives cheeky reply to Badminton association after crashing out in semifinals of Spain Masters

Published: 23rd February 2020 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayram

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayram (Photo | Twitter/@BAI_Media)

By Online Desk

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayram on Saturday crashed out of the men's singles semifinals of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game loss to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn here.

The unseeded India gave a tough fight in the opening game before surrendering 20-22 12-21 in the last-four clash of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

With Jayram's defeat, India's campaign in the tournament came to an end.

After the match, the official Twitter handle of Badminton Association of India (BAI) tweeted saying, " Tough Luck...well played Ajay! Let's look at more of such finishes." 

This tweet by BAI Media angered fans as well as Ajay Jayram prompting him to reply.

Turns out, Ajay Jayaram played the match without a coach. In reply to BAI's tweet, many fans were venting out their anger regarding the same.

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, seeded fifth, on Friday lost to third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles quarterfinals.

(With PTI inputs)

