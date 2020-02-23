Jitender Kumar settles for silver in 74kg final of Asian Wrestling Championships
The Indian, who had sealed his place in the team for the Olympic Qualifiers by reaching the final, lost 1-3 to Kaisanov in the summit clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium.
Published: 23rd February 2020 08:05 PM | Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 08:05 PM
NEW DELHI: India's Jitender Kumar settled for the silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan's defending champion Daniyar Kaisanov in the 74kg final of the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Sunday.
Just in:— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) February 23, 2020
Jitender Kumar gets Silver medal (FS 74kg) in Asian Wrestling Championships; goes down to reigning Asian Champion 1-3 in Final
19th medal for India
PS: FS 74kg is Olympic category #WrestleNewDelhi pic.twitter.com/b86bgFCFjN
After winning his qualification bout rather easily, Jitender just about managed to win his following bouts against Iran's Mostafa Mohabbali Hosseinkhani (2-2) and Mongolia's Sumiyabazar Zandanbud (2-1).
However, his performance was enough to convince the national federation that he should travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for the Olympic Qualifiers without a re-trial.