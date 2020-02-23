Home Sport Other

Spirited Indians excel in shootout, salvage pride against Australia

India, the World No 4, played an aggressive brand of hockey and converted two of their three penalty corners.

Published: 23rd February 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Indian players celebrate after the match in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | IRFANA

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fortune favours the brave! A goal down, India fought back to get the better of defending champions Australia 3-1 in the penalty shootout, after the FIH Pro League match ended 2-2 in regulation time at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. Australia had won the first match 4-3 on Friday. Australia missed several opportunities, despite forcing nine penalty corners. None of those were converted. They also missed two penalty strokes, one in the third quarter and another in the shootout. Also, two of their goals were disallowed after video referrals.

India, the World No 4, played an aggressive brand of hockey and converted two of their three penalty corners. In the shootout, Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Prasad and Lalit Upadhyay scored, while Daniel Beale got the lone goal for the visitors. An eventful first quarter came to an end with the score reading 0-0. Both teams were attacking to get an early lead. World No 2 Australia got a penalty corner in the 30th second, but experienced PR Sreejesh made a brilliant save.

Australian got three more penalty corners in the first quarter, but Sreejesh stood rock solid. Lachlan Sharp converted from the second chance after the third penalty corner, but Sreejesh reviewed for obstruction from Daniel Beale and the third umpire scrapped the goal. Australia got the lead in the 23rd minute through a field goal by Trent Mitton, who hit home a powerful strike. Two goals from two penalty corners put the hosts in the lead. The first was scored by drag-flicker Rupinderpal Singh in the 25th minute and the other was converted by Harmanpreet Singh in the 27th minute.

At halftime, the score read 2-1 in favour of India. In the third quarter, the visitors got two more penalty corners, but failed to level the score. Australian thought they had got the equaliser from their second penalty corner of the third quarter, but the goal was disallowed after a referral by the Indian team. Australia had a golden chance to equalise when they won a penalty stroke in the 33rd minute.

Tim Brand sent Sreejesh the wrong way, but crashed his spot flick on to the post. Australian skipper Aran Zalewski set an example for his team by scoring the equaliser in the 46th minute. The move was initiated by Craig Whetton from the middle of the turf. His powerful strike found an unmarked Aran, who deflected the ball into the net.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIH Pro league India vs Australia
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp