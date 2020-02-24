KIUG a lifeline for neglected fencers

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The inclusion of fencing in the ongoing Khelo India University Games here has proved to be a breath of fresh air for exponents of the sport, who otherwise struggle for training facilities and competition. Riya Bakshi, a student of Cluster University of Jammu, won gold in the women’s foil individual event by defeating Kajal of Punjab University 15-11 at Saheed Nagar Indoor Hall here. She described the inclusion of the sport in KIUG as a big boost for young Indian fencers.

“The more exposure there is, the better for all athletes. The level of opponents is very low in India. Regardless of what practice you do or how hard you work every day, I feel competition is the platform where you can hone your skills,” she said.

Bakshi, a school teacher’s daughter, said that the KIUG offered her a chance to overcome the limitations she faced back home. “In my place, I do not have modern equipment or infrastructure to help me realise my dream of becoming an international medallist. If I can be identified as a future prospect here, then I will be on cloud nine,” she said. “For a young athlete like me, the KIUG are the biggest platform.”

Jagmeet Kaur, who won gold in the team event at the South Asian Games last year, agrees. “The KIUG will be very good for fencing since there are not too many competitions for us,” she said. “So if more competitions take place, the better it is for us. Fencers in India will get exposure by competing here.”

Kaur, 18, who represents Guru Nanak Dev University, won gold in the women’s sabre individual event. “It’s great that the government is supporting fencing through the KIUG. With continued support, I am sure Indian athletes will perform well on the international stage,” said the 22-year-old Udaivir Singh from Guru Nanak Dev University, who won gold in the men’s epee event defeating Meetei Athokpam Lenin 15-4.